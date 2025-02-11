Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Superior Canadian Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy in Bulk

1 Superior Canadian Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy in Bulk

Just because stocks are down doesn’t mean you should ignore them. This one, you should buy up in bulk.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has long been a favourite among Canadian investors, mainly for its strong balance sheet, steady dividend payments, and dominant position in both the Canadian and U.S. banking sectors. However, the bank has recently faced some significant challenges, leading its stock to drop roughly 7% from its 52-week high. While this decline may cause concern for some investors, it also presents a golden opportunity for those looking to buy a high-quality dividend stock at a discount.

Still strong

In its latest quarterly earnings report, TD stock reported $3.6 billion in net income, reflecting a 26.8% increase year-over-year. However, this number doesn’t tell the full story. On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $3.2 billion, down 8% from last year, largely due to the $3 billion penalty it incurred for anti-money laundering compliance issues related to its U.S. operations. This fine has put significant pressure on TD’s bottom line and caused the bank to suspend its previous 7% to 10% annual earnings growth target while it works on strengthening its regulatory framework.

Despite this setback, TD stock’s core Canadian banking operations remain strong. The Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment posted a 9% increase in net income to $1.8 billion, driven by higher revenue from loan and deposit growth and strong deposit margins. This resilience in its domestic market is key to TD’s long-term success and is an encouraging sign for investors looking for stability amidst market turbulence.

The U.S. retail segment, however, struggled this quarter. Net income for this division dropped 32% to $863 million, primarily due to higher provisions for credit losses and increased regulatory costs. While this decline is notable, TD stock has taken steps to mitigate future risks. This includes a full review of its U.S. operations and compliance measures. The bank has also been bolstering its risk management framework to avoid similar issues in the future.

But is it valuable?

Looking at TD stock’s valuation, the stock is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.4 and a forward P/E of 10.4, thus making it more attractively priced compared to its historical averages. Additionally, TD’s price-to-book ratio of 1.4 suggests that the stock is not overly expensive, especially considering the bank’s long-term growth potential. For investors looking for a bargain in the Canadian banking sector, TD stock appears to be trading at an appealing entry point.

One of the biggest reasons to consider TD stock right now is its dividend yield of 5.1%, which remains one of the most attractive among major Canadian banks. TD has a strong history of growing its dividend. And even though its payout ratio currently sits at 93.1%, the bank has the earnings power to sustain and potentially increase its dividend in the coming years.

Another factor working in TD’s favour is its strong capital position. The bank holds $552.4 billion in cash, giving it the liquidity needed to manage near-term regulatory costs while continuing to invest in future growth. While total debt stands at $457.8 billion, TD stock has a history of prudent financial management, and its large deposit base provides a reliable funding source.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, TD’s focus on digital banking and AI-driven solutions could help it regain momentum in the coming years. Like many of its peers, the bank is investing heavily in technology and automation to streamline its operations, improve customer experience, and enhance security compliance. While the U.S. regulatory issues have created short-term headwinds, TD stock’s long-term fundamentals remain strong.

For investors wondering whether TD stock is a good buy right now, the answer depends on your time horizon. In the short term, the bank is working through significant regulatory challenges, and its U.S. operations may remain under pressure for some time. However, long-term investors who buy now could be rewarded as TD stock strengthens its business, stabilizes its earnings, and continues to deliver strong dividends. The recent selloff may not reflect the full value of TD’s business, making this a potential buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all offer attractive and consistently growing dividends, making them ideal passive-income generators for your TFSA.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian National Railway Stock in 2025

| Kay Ng

Other than a safe dividend yield of 2.4%, the blue-chip stock also offers solid long-term returns potential at current levels.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income during this trying time? Consider this dividend stock for ultimate income.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These secrets are secrets no longer. Let's get right into how you can turn them into cash.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $45,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are prime for investors to buy up immediately. So, let's get into them.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can add these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks to earn a tax-free income of over $1,657 annually.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers stock has taken a hit over the years, but does that mean it's valuable? Or is it worth staying…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these ETFs pay double-digit yields with monthly distributions.

Read more »