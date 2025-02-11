1 Superior Canadian Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy in Bulk

Just because stocks are down doesn’t mean you should ignore them. This one, you should buy up in bulk.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has long been a favourite among Canadian investors, mainly for its strong balance sheet, steady dividend payments, and dominant position in both the Canadian and U.S. banking sectors. However, the bank has recently faced some significant challenges, leading its stock to drop roughly 7% from its 52-week high. While this decline may cause concern for some investors, it also presents a golden opportunity for those looking to buy a high-quality dividend stock at a discount.

Still strong

In its latest quarterly earnings report, TD stock reported $3.6 billion in net income, reflecting a 26.8% increase year-over-year. However, this number doesn’t tell the full story. On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $3.2 billion, down 8% from last year, largely due to the $3 billion penalty it incurred for anti-money laundering compliance issues related to its U.S. operations. This fine has put significant pressure on TD’s bottom line and caused the bank to suspend its previous 7% to 10% annual earnings growth target while it works on strengthening its regulatory framework.

Despite this setback, TD stock’s core Canadian banking operations remain strong. The Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment posted a 9% increase in net income to $1.8 billion, driven by higher revenue from loan and deposit growth and strong deposit margins. This resilience in its domestic market is key to TD’s long-term success and is an encouraging sign for investors looking for stability amidst market turbulence.

The U.S. retail segment, however, struggled this quarter. Net income for this division dropped 32% to $863 million, primarily due to higher provisions for credit losses and increased regulatory costs. While this decline is notable, TD stock has taken steps to mitigate future risks. This includes a full review of its U.S. operations and compliance measures. The bank has also been bolstering its risk management framework to avoid similar issues in the future.

But is it valuable?

Looking at TD stock’s valuation, the stock is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.4 and a forward P/E of 10.4, thus making it more attractively priced compared to its historical averages. Additionally, TD’s price-to-book ratio of 1.4 suggests that the stock is not overly expensive, especially considering the bank’s long-term growth potential. For investors looking for a bargain in the Canadian banking sector, TD stock appears to be trading at an appealing entry point.

One of the biggest reasons to consider TD stock right now is its dividend yield of 5.1%, which remains one of the most attractive among major Canadian banks. TD has a strong history of growing its dividend. And even though its payout ratio currently sits at 93.1%, the bank has the earnings power to sustain and potentially increase its dividend in the coming years.

Another factor working in TD’s favour is its strong capital position. The bank holds $552.4 billion in cash, giving it the liquidity needed to manage near-term regulatory costs while continuing to invest in future growth. While total debt stands at $457.8 billion, TD stock has a history of prudent financial management, and its large deposit base provides a reliable funding source.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, TD’s focus on digital banking and AI-driven solutions could help it regain momentum in the coming years. Like many of its peers, the bank is investing heavily in technology and automation to streamline its operations, improve customer experience, and enhance security compliance. While the U.S. regulatory issues have created short-term headwinds, TD stock’s long-term fundamentals remain strong.

For investors wondering whether TD stock is a good buy right now, the answer depends on your time horizon. In the short term, the bank is working through significant regulatory challenges, and its U.S. operations may remain under pressure for some time. However, long-term investors who buy now could be rewarded as TD stock strengthens its business, stabilizes its earnings, and continues to deliver strong dividends. The recent selloff may not reflect the full value of TD’s business, making this a potential buying opportunity.