Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software

Let’s look at two top Canadian growth stocks and determine which may be the better pick for long-term investors right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for growth stocks trading on the TSX certainly have quite a few solid options. Among the leading companies in this space that I continue to believe are excellent long-term holdings are Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), for different reasons.

That said, I think it’s worth diving into these two growth stocks and trying to determine which may be the better pick for a specific investor profile. Let’s do just that!

Shopify

Shopify could be the best-known Canadian tech company. This leading e-commerce platform provider enables businesses to build and manage online stores. Founded in Canada, Shopify has grown into a global powerhouse, serving millions of merchants worldwide. Its business model includes subscription fees, merchant solutions, and payment processing through Shopify Payments.

With the continued rise of online shopping, Shopify remains well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing digital transformation. Shopify has demonstrated impressive revenue growth, with consistent year-over-year increases driven by expanding merchant adoption and higher gross merchandise volume (GMV).

The company is constantly innovating, introducing AI-powered tools, expanding into enterprise solutions with Shopify Plus, and strengthening its fulfillment network. Moreover, Shopify has shown resilience, rebounding from previous market corrections by adjusting costs and focusing on profitability.

However, e-commerce is highly competitive, with Amazon, WooCommerce, and other platforms offering alternatives to Shopify’s services. A slowdown in consumer spending due to economic downturns can impact Shopify’s revenue growth. Accordingly, this is a stock many investors are cautious about, given its current valuation, right now.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a global software conglomerate specializing in acquiring and managing vertical market software companies. Unlike Shopify, which relies on a single platform, Constellation Software follows a decentralized acquisition-based strategy, acquiring smaller niche software firms that provide mission-critical services.

Constellation’s growth strategy is centred on acquiring profitable businesses with recurring revenues, ensuring steady cash flow. The company has a history of strong earnings growth, boasting a high return on invested capital and consistent revenue increases.

Furthermore, Constellation’s businesses serve various industries, from healthcare to public utilities, making it less vulnerable to economic downturns. With a disciplined acquisition approach, the company continues to expand internationally, tapping into new markets.

Since its success relies on acquiring companies, poor acquisitions or overpaying for assets could affect future performance. Unlike Shopify, which grows through new customer acquisition, Constellation relies primarily on strategic acquisitions rather than organic user base expansion. Given its steady performance, CSU trades at a premium, making it relatively expensive for new investors.

Final verdict: Which stock is the better buy?

The choice between Shopify and Constellation Software depends on an investor’s risk tolerance and investment goals.

In my view, longer-term investors with a truly elongated time horizon to invest ought to consider a company like Shopify, given its growth potential in the e-commerce sector and its relative market share dominance right now. However, Constellation Software would be my pick for investors looking for more durable mid-term growth catalysts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one that remains undervalued, so what's next for investors?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the tech stocks going through ups and downs and stick to this solid tech stock instead.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Alphabet Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some stocks out there that are popular, and some offer major deals on the market today.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Bright Canadian AI Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't run away from tech stocks, this AI stock could surge this year and beyond.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

An AI Giant Hiding in Plain Sight: Why Wall Street Is Missing Shopify’s Tech Edge

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a top Canadian AI play that could break out to new highs in 2025.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

Step Aside, Nvidia: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

Canada has several tech companies pivoting to AI, which isn't the same as pure-breed AI stocks, but that's not necessarily…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Here’s Where Shopify Will Land at Year-End

| Chris MacDonald

For long-term growth investors, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a winner worth owning. Will that continue moving forward?

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Powerhouse Ready for Takeoff

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a top tech play that could still surge amid looming tariffs.

Read more »