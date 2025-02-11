Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

Before delaying your retirement for a higher taxable CPP payout, consider other tax-free retirement income options like TFSA payouts.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Planning your retirement is a big challenge as you will no longer have an active source of income, and you do not want to outlive your investment. That’s where the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payout plays an important role. Every year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) adjusts the CPP payout for inflation and gives you a monthly fixed payout. You can start receiving the payout anytime between age 60 and 70. The CRA also offers Old Age Security (OAS) and Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) after 65.

Why claim CPP at age 60?

This answer depends on your financial and health conditions. It also depends on your tax situation. You should never look at the CPP payout amount in isolation.

For 2025, the maximum annual CPP payout is $11,005.44 if you claim it at age 60, $17,196 if you claim it at age 65, and $24,418 if you claim it at age 70.

From the amount, you might think that claiming CPP at age 60 might not be a good decision. But in some scenarios, you are better off claiming CPP at age 60:

  • You don’t expect to live past 70.
  • You need the money to pay bills.
  • You have not made any CPP contributions since age 55.
  • You are in a high-income bracket even after retirement, and your income will only compound.

The benefit of collecting CPP at age 60

After you turn 65, you will be eligible for OAS and GIS. For 2025, the maximum annual payment for OAS is $8,732.04 if your 2024 income is below $90,997. Those receiving OAS pension are eligible for a tax-free GIS of $13,042.56 annually if their income is below $22,056. The CRA will claw back 50 cents of GIS for every $1 income above the threshold. The CRA updates these numbers annually.

You could look at your income from other sources, add a rough estimate of the CPP payout, calculate the GIS and OAS payments after adjusting for clawback, and see your consolidated income in a year at ages 60, 65, and 70.

ParticularsAge 60Age 65Age 70
Other income$12,000.00$12,000.00$12,000.00
Max CPP$11,005.44$17,196.00$24,418.00
Income (A+B)$23,005.44$29,196.00$36,418.00
Income above GIS threshold of $22,056$474.72$3,570.00$7,181.00
Annual GIS$12,567.84*$9,472.56$5,861.56
OAS$8,732.04*$8,732.04$8,732.04
Total Income$44,305.32*$47,400.60$51,011.60
*This income is only receivable after 65 and will be updated to that year’s numbers.

The above illustration will help you understand why you should not see CPP payments in isolation. I have assumed $12,000 in other income and maximum CPP payout.

At age 60, you will only get $23,005 a year. When you turn 65, GIS and OAS will begin, and you will be at a disadvantage of only $3,105 to the one who claims CPP at age 65. Your actual payout may differ from the illustration figure as the CPP, GIS, and OAS will grow. However, the gap will be similar. The illustration is only to help you understand how you can calculate the benefits you are eligible for and make informed decisions.

Use TFSA to maximize your pension

The GIS income threshold takes into consideration the taxable income. However, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can give you tax-free passive income, which could protect you from GIS clawback. Suppose you earn $4,000 annually in TFSA passive income, it could compensate for the $3,105 earnings gap in the above illustration and also save on tax.

A $20,000 investment in CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) dividend-reinvestment plan could compound your dividends and earn you $4,200 in annual passive income. Like CPP, this dividend income will be inflation-adjusted as the REIT grows its dividends by 3% annually. You might wonder where you will get $20,000 to invest in TFSA. Low-income earners can prioritize TFSA contributions over RRSP contributions, as the latter’s withdrawals are taxable and can affect your GIS.

There are ways to earn $4,000 in TFSA passive income from lower investments. You could consider investing in growth stocks like Constellation Software or Shopify that can double your money in five years or less, cash out the profits, and invest in high-yield dividend stocks like Telus Corporation that grows its dividend by 7% and can compound returns with DRIP.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Retirement

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Top TSX Retiree-Friendly Stocks to Own in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Amidst the volatility around Trump tariffs, these three retiree-friendly TSX stocks can provide stable income and resilient growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks to buy with your new $7,000 TFSA contribution? Here's three top-tier Canadian stocks to look…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Retirement

RRSP Investors: Here’s How to Lower Your Tax Bill in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why most Canadian retirees should consider holding low-cost ETFs such as VSP in the RRSP.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA Growth Watch: 1 Dividend Winner for 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks dirt-cheap with a swollen yield close to 4%.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is one of the best ways to create long-term income, and these stocks can help you on the…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Retirees: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Consider Adding Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks stand as excellent options for long-term investors seeking to gain exposure to inflation hedges.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

1 TSX Stock to Safely Hold in Your RRSP for Decades

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how you can use the RRSP to your advantage? Here are some ideas about how it can…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn Steady Monthly Income With These 2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for monthly income in 2025? These two TSX dividend champions offer 5%+ yields and decades of growth. Your path…

Read more »