Is Rogers Stock a Buy?

Rogers stock has taken a hit over the years, but does that mean it’s valuable? Or is it worth staying on the sidelines?

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) has been on quite the rollercoaster lately, leaving investors wondering if it’s time to hop on or stay clear. The company, a telecommunications giant in Canada, has faced both opportunities and challenges in recent months, particularly following its acquisition of Shaw Communications. With ongoing market volatility, changing consumer trends, and fierce competition, it’s worth taking a closer look at whether Rogers stock is a buy today.

The numbers

In its most recent earnings report, Rogers stock posted a fourth-quarter profit of $558 million — a substantial increase from the $328 million reported a year prior. Revenue also saw an uptick, rising to $5.5 billion from $5.3 billion the previous year. Much of this growth was driven by the company’s wireless segment, where service revenue climbed 2% and equipment revenue surged 9%. Its media division also performed well, reporting a 10% revenue increase thanks to its sports and entertainment investments. These results suggest that Rogers stock is in a strong position operationally, even as external market forces weigh on its stock price.

Despite solid financial results, Rogers’s share price has taken a hit over the past year. Currently trading around $38.50 at writing, Rogers stock has seen a significant decline from its 52-week high of $62.12. This represents a drop of roughly 35%, mirroring broader industry trends as telecom stocks struggle against rising interest rates and increased competition. Many investors who have held Rogers for the long term may be feeling uneasy, particularly as regulatory scrutiny continues to shape the company’s strategic decisions. However, lower stock prices can also present an opportunity for those looking to buy shares at a discount.

Is it worth it?

For income-focused investors, Rogers stock’s dividend remains one of its most attractive features. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, which equates to an annual yield of approximately 4.8%. This is relatively strong compared to other major telecom stocks in Canada. Additionally, Rogers stock maintains a payout ratio of around 70.67%. Therefore, it has enough earnings to sustain and potentially grow its dividend over time.

Looking ahead, Rogers stock appears well-positioned for future growth. Projections indicate an expected 14.6% annual increase in earnings, while revenue is anticipated to rise by 2.2%. One of the company’s biggest growth catalysts is its ongoing investment in 5G technology. As more Canadians shift toward faster and more data-intensive services, Rogers stock is working to expand its network infrastructure to meet demand.

At the same time, the Canadian telecom industry remains fiercely competitive. Rivals continue to push aggressive pricing strategies and expand their own networks, forcing Rogers stock to remain innovative to protect its market share. Quebecor, which acquired Freedom Mobile as part of the Shaw deal, is also emerging as a stronger competitor, potentially disrupting the balance of power in the sector. For consumers, this competition is great news, as it often leads to better pricing and service options. For investors, however, it means that Rogers needs to remain sharp in its execution to avoid losing ground.

Considerations

One of the biggest concerns with Rogers stock is its high debt levels. The company currently carries approximately $45.92 billion in debt, which has ballooned due to recent acquisitions and infrastructure investments. While this is a common trend among telecom providers, it does increase financial risk, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. A high debt-to-equity ratio of over 400% raises questions about how Rogers will manage its obligations while continuing to invest in future growth.

Regulatory uncertainty also plays a major role in Rogers’s outlook. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and other regulatory bodies have been scrutinizing the telecom sector, particularly in terms of pricing and competition. Any changes to government policies or regulations could impact how Rogers operates, especially regarding consumer pricing and service obligations.

Foolish takeaway

All things considered, Rogers stock presents an interesting investment case. The stock’s recent pullback may offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors looking for stable dividends and potential upside. However, concerns around competition, debt, and regulation cannot be ignored. Those willing to ride out some volatility may find value in Rogers at these levels, while more risk-averse investors might prefer to wait for greater clarity on industry trends before making a move.