Home » Investing » TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

Canadian investors can consider holding a diversified portfolio in a TFSA and build long-term wealth in the next decade. Let’s see how.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was introduced in 2009 and is among Canada’s most popular registered accounts. In 2025, the TFSA contribution room increased to $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $102,000.

Canadian investors should aim to leverage the tax-sheltered benefits associated with a TFSA and build long-term wealth. In this article, I strive to provide a few strategies to help you maximize your TFSA returns in 2025 and beyond.

Focus on diversification

Investors must create diversified portfolios and lower overall risk. Basically, investors should hold various asset classes in a TFSA, including bonds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds.

While the equity markets are trading near all-time highs, Canadians should consider allocating funds toward other assets such as bonds and gold. Historically, gold has showcased an ability to thrive during economic turmoil, delivering inflation-beating returns to long-term investors. The precious metal has been viewed as a store of value and could stabilize your portfolio.

Further, aligning your investment choices with your risk tolerance is essential. Generally, younger investors should have a higher exposure to stocks, while those nearing retirement could have a higher allocation towards lower-risk assets such as bonds.

Buy the dip

In the near term, equity markets are highly volatile. However, Canadians should take advantage of this volatility and derive game-changing returns over the next decade. According to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, investors should be greedy when others are fearful, so you should have some dry powder ready when market sentiment turns bearish.

Over the last six decades, the S&P 500 index has returned 10% to investors on average despite multiple economic recessions, including the dot-com bubble and the great financial crash. In fact, during the financial crisis of 2008, the S&P 500 pulled back by more than 50% from all-time highs. However, investors who brought the dip would have seen their portfolio value grow by more than 12% annually over the next 10 years.

Reinvest dividends

Another key strategy to maximize your TFSA returns in 2025 is investing in quality dividend stocks trading at a discount. Holding blue-chip dividend stocks allows you to create a steady stream of recurring income at a low cost. However, reinvesting these dividends is crucial, as it should drive cumulative returns, especially if the payouts increase each year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is one such TSX dividend stock that went public in September 2009. In this period, it has returned 645% to shareholders. However, total returns are much higher, at 1,520%, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock trades 16% below all-time highs and offers you a tasty yield of 5.1%. The TSX stock pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.72 per share in 2025, up from US$0.47 per share in 2009, significantly enhancing the yield at cost.

Brookfield’s growth story is far from over, given that it continues to expand its portfolio of cash-generating assets, which should drive future cash flows and dividends higher. Despite a challenging macro environment in 2024, BIP increased its funds from operations by 6% to US$3.12 per share. So, priced at 10 times trailing FFO, BIP stock is relatively cheap given its tasty dividend yield and widening FFOs.

Canadian investors should identify other such dividend stocks with high dividend yields that trade at a compelling multiple in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

