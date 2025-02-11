Member Login
This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Looking for passive income during this trying time? Consider this dividend stock for ultimate income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

For investors seeking a steady stream of passive income, high-yield dividend stocks that pay monthly can be incredibly attractive. However, sustainability is crucial. Nobody wants to invest in a high-yield stock only to watch dividends get slashed. That’s where NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN) stands out. As a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare properties, it provides stable income while offering a generous 7.2% dividend yield, paid monthly. With an aging global population and increasing demand for medical services, this REIT has a long runway for growth.

The NWH advantage

NorthWest REIT owns and manages a vast portfolio of healthcare real estate, including hospitals, medical office buildings, and clinics across Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. Unlike traditional retail or office REITs, which are subject to cyclical economic downturns, healthcare real estate tends to be far more defensive and resilient. After all, people need healthcare services regardless of economic conditions. This makes NorthWest’s long-term leases with hospitals and medical groups particularly stable.

A major advantage for NorthWest is that many of its tenants operate on long-term inflation-indexed leases, thus meaning rental income rises with inflation. This structure protects cash flows while ensuring that distributions remain sustainable over time. For income investors looking to beat inflation while enjoying steady payouts, this structure is a significant advantage.

Despite broader economic concerns, NorthWest has continued to grow its revenue and rental income. In the third quarter of 2024, the dividend stock reported an 11.1% year-over-year increase in revenue, bringing in over $523 million. The dividend stock also achieved a 5% growth in same-property net operating income (SPNOI).

Financially sound

One of the biggest moves NorthWest made in 2024 was selling non-core assets to strengthen its balance sheet. Most notably, the dividend stock sold its entire United Kingdom healthcare portfolio to Assura PLC for $885 million, a decision aimed at reducing leverage and focusing on higher-growth markets. By strategically disposing of $1.3 billion in properties, the company has positioned itself to improve debt ratios while maintaining a high-quality, income-generating portfolio.

This move is particularly important because the REIT’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 129.4% as of its most recent quarter. While high debt levels are common in real estate investments, reducing leverage improves financial flexibility and lowers risk.

NorthWest currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.03 per unit, which translates to an annualized yield of approximately 7.2% at today’s share price. This is particularly attractive for income investors, as few REITs provide this level of consistent, high-yield income on a monthly basis.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, NorthWest is well-positioned for long-term success. The global demand for healthcare services continues to rise, driven by aging populations, increased medical spending, and advancements in medical technology. The dividend stock’s focus on mission-critical properties means its assets will remain essential for decades to come.

Moreover, NorthWest is actively exploring expanding its footprint in high-growth regions such as Brazil and Australia, where demand for private healthcare infrastructure is increasing. If executed correctly, this expansion could drive higher occupancy rates, increased rental income, and stronger long-term returns.

For investors looking for a stable, high-yield investment that pays monthly, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a compelling option. Its diversified international portfolio, long-term inflation-linked leases, and strong tenant base make it a defensive play in uncertain economic conditions.

Bottom line

Unlike other high-yield stocks that come with excessive risk, NorthWest benefits from consistent demand for healthcare services, reducing volatility compared to traditional retail or office REITs. Even if the economy enters a downturn, hospitals and medical offices will still need space, ensuring that rental income remains steady.

With a 7.2% dividend yield, monthly payouts, and a recession-resistant business model, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a top pick for investors who want reliable passive income. The REIT’s recent strategic asset sales and financial discipline have strengthened its position, thereby making it more resilient in a high-interest rate environment, and one dividend stock investors will want on their side.

