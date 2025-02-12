Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

Creating a lucrative passive-income portfolio with $50,000 is an excellent way to establish multiple income streams. One approach is to invest in high-quality dividend stocks of top Canadian companies known for their strong fundamentals, reliable distribution histories, and growth potential.

Moreover, smart investing is not just about picking the right stocks. It’s also about diversification and tax efficiency. By spreading your investments across different sectors, you reduce risk and add stability. Additionally, leveraging a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can significantly boost your returns, as any dividend income earned within the TFSA is tax-free.

With this background, here are top stocks to create a lucrative passive-income portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a solid investment for starting a lucrative passive income stream. The company operates renewable power assets and has consistently increased its distributions per share at an average annualized growth rate of 6% since 2001. Its inflation-linked and contracted cash flows, contributions from acquisitions, and sale of derisked operating assets and platforms enable it to generate solid financials and support its payouts.

Looking ahead, the solid demand for clean power driven by accelerating data centre development and broader electrification will support its financials. Further, its large-scale pipeline and substantial liquidity position it well to capitalize on this growing demand. Thanks to its solid financials, Brookfield forecasts a 5-9% annual growth in its dividend in the long run. Moreover, it offers a high yield of 6.9%.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is another top stock for passive-income investors. Its solid track record of dividend payments (it paid about $21 billion in dividends in the last 20 years) and high and sustainable yield of 7.7% make it a solid stock for generating regular cash. It has increased its dividend per share 27 times since 2011. Moreover, it plans to grow its dividend at a high single-digit rate in 2025.

Telus’s growing customer base, focus on driving average margin per user, low churn, and expansion of its PureFibre network augur well for growth. Moreover, its efforts to drive unit economics through the optimization of its product lineup and reduction of operational costs will cushion its margins and support its payouts.

Canadian Utilities stock

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a top TSX stock that generates worry-free passive income. This utility giant’s rate-regulated business generates low-risk earnings, supporting its payouts. Notably, the company increased its dividends for 52 consecutive years, which reflects the resilience of its payouts and management’s focus on rewarding its shareholders. Moreover, Canadian Utilities stock offers a yield of 5.3%.

Looking ahead, its regulated and contracted assets will drive its earnings and future payouts. Moreover, its ongoing investments in regulated assets will expand its low-risk earnings base and dividend payments. Further, its multi-year contracts with high-quality, diverse customer base add stability and will support growth.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable bet for generating stress-free passive income. The energy infrastructure company’s diversified revenue base, contracted assets, and low-risk commercial arrangements position it well to generate solid distributable cash flows to support its payouts. Thanks to its resilient cash flows, it increased its dividend for three decades and offers an annualized yield of 5.8%.

Enbridge is poised to benefit from its investments in conventional and green energy assets, long-term contracts, and minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Moreover, high system utilization and multi-billion-dollar growth projects augur well for growth and will support its payouts.

Earn $2,952 in tax-free passive income

Brookfield Renewable Partners, Telus, Canadian Utilities, and Enbridge are dependable income stocks. Further, the table shows that an investment of $50,000 ($12,500 in each stock) through a TFSA can help you earn about $2,952.24 in tax-free income per year.