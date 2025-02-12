Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn $125/Month in Passive Income With These Dividend Leaders

Earn $125/Month in Passive Income With These Dividend Leaders

Two dividend leaders are suitable for Canadians intending to build a robust passive income portfolio.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Most income-focused investors look for companies that offer the best investment potential. Canadians are fortunate because there are plenty of choices in their backyard, specifically on the Toronto Stock Exchange.  

If you’re taking positions in February, Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN) and Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) are superb options. Both companies are dividend leaders for three reasons: lucrative yield (average 5.3%), dividend sustainability, and monthly payouts. The common denominator is their diversified businesses.

An approximately $14,200 position in each today transforms into $125.13 in monthly passive income. The table below shows the earnings from the combined $28,400 investment.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividend/Share*Total Payout*Frequency
Chemtrade$10.201,392$0.58$812.15Monthly
EIC$53.44266$2.59$689.43Monthly

      *Amounts are annual; The total payout of $1,501.58 ($812.15 + $689.43) divided by 12 is $125.13.

Growing demand

Chemtrade Logistics is well-known in North America for its industrial chemicals and two strategic business segments: Sulphur & Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The $1.3 billion company is the region’s largest sulphuric acid supplier. It also produces high-purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry and provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

The SWC business has 41 facilities in the U.S. and 12 in Canada, while the EC segment operates 3 facilities in North America and 1 in Brazil. Chemtrade’s business thrives, as evidenced by the improvement in its balance sheet in the 11 quarters. Notably, net debt dropped 50.5% to $811 million in September 2024 from $1.6 billion in 2019.

The growing demand for water treatment chemicals and semiconductors is a secular tailwind. Moreover, the diversified exposure to industrial and consumer end markets assures business growth and defensiveness. Regarding its dividend track record, this small-cap stock started paying dividends in 2012.

The Board-approved 5% dividend hike in January raised the yield to 5.7%. Management said the increase in cash distributions will not impede Chemtrade’s ability to execute growth initiatives and maintain a healthy balance sheet. At its recent share price, the trailing one-year price return is 22.5%-plus.

Positive momentum

Exchange Income Corporation also boasts a diversified business bannered by two business segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The $2.6 billion acquisition-oriented company operates in niche markets and constantly seeks organic growth opportunities. Furthermore, it is now the largest medevac provider in Canada.

In late January 2025, the National Bank of Canada raised its price target for the industrial stock to $73 and kept an “outperform” rating. Besides the 36.6%-plus potential upside, investors partake in the 4.9% dividend yield.

“The third quarter performance was exceptionally strong, highlighted by our highest free cash flow and free cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures per share metrics and our second highest net earnings per share in our history,” said company CEO Mike Pyle.

Exchange Income’s $710 million in revenue, $56 million in net earnings, and $136 million in free cash flow (FCF) in Q3 2024 were all new records. Pyle expects the increasing inquiries due to subsiding inflation and rate pressures should convert to committed orders in 2025. He is also excited about the future of each of the businesses.

Robust passive income portfolio

Dividend leaders are suitable for Canadians intending to build a robust passive income portfolio. Money growth is also faster with Chemtrade and Exchange Income because you can reinvest dividends 12 times a year, not four.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a solid passive-income portfolio with these Canadian dividend stocks and earn a tax-free income of over $2,952 annually.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let Safe Dividends Fool You: Why Total Returns Matter More Than Yield Alone

| Adam Othman

It's essential to look into the growth potential of dividend stocks, but it's just as important to see things the…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Your TFSA isn't just for saving; it's for making money. So, here's how to start pumping it out with just…

Read more »