Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a steady stream of passive income, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) could be a great option. This real estate investment trust (REIT) not only provides investors with a high 6.04% dividend yield. It also pays that dividend every single month, ensuring a reliable flow of cash. For income-focused investors, that kind of consistency is hard to beat.

The REIT

Dream Industrial focuses on industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. With a portfolio of 338 assets totalling approximately 71.9 million square feet of leasable space, it is well-positioned in a sector that has been growing rapidly. Thanks to the rise of e-commerce and supply chain modernization. Companies need warehouses and distribution centres more than ever. And Dream Industrial has been able to secure long-term tenants, keeping its properties in high demand.

The dividend stock’s latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024 highlighted its steady performance. Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 4% year over year to reach $0.26 per unit, showing that the REIT continues to generate strong cash flow. Net income came in at $13.8 million, lower than the $50.5 million reported in the same quarter last year. Yet this was mainly due to non-cash fair value adjustments rather than any operational weakness. More importantly, the trust reported a high occupancy rate of 95.5%. This is a clear sign that demand for its properties remains strong.

Stock performance has been a bit of a rollercoaster. It is currently trading below its book value, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.79, suggesting that the dividend stock may be undervalued relative to the actual worth of its assets. Investors looking for a bargain could see this as an opportunity to buy a high-quality REIT at a discount.

A strong dividend

What makes Dream Industrial particularly attractive is the sustainability of its monthly dividend. The trust pays $0.0583 per unit each month, adding up to an annual total of $0.70. With a payout ratio of about 80% of its FFO, the distribution is well-covered, making it more stable than REITs that pay out closer to 100% of their cash flow. This balance between rewarding investors and keeping funds for future growth is a positive sign for long-term sustainability.

Future growth prospects for Dream Industrial remain strong. The REIT continues to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and developments, focusing on high-growth markets. It recently secured a 10-year lease for a 70,000-square-foot property at the Abbotside development. Plus, it has a 300,000-square-foot lease at its Balzac development. These long-term agreements provide stability and reinforce the trust’s ability to maintain high occupancy rates while steadily increasing rental revenue.

Bottom line

For investors comparing their options, Dream Industrial stands out among monthly dividend payers. While some REITs offer slightly higher yields, Dream Industrial’s focus on industrial properties makes it a solid long-term investment. It also offers a combination of income and growth potential, giving investors both steady monthly payments and the possibility of capital appreciation.

There are always risks to consider, such as higher interest rates that could impact REIT valuations or economic slowdowns that could hurt tenant demand. However, Dream Industrial has positioned itself well by maintaining a strong balance sheet, locking in long-term leases, and diversifying its portfolio across multiple countries. These factors help mitigate some of the risks that come with investing in real estate.

For those looking to add a reliable passive-income stock to their portfolio, Dream Industrial REIT is certainly worth considering. With its strong fundamentals, high occupancy rates, and a sustainable monthly dividend, it offers both stability and growth potential. While no investment is completely risk-free, this REIT provides a compelling case for long-term investors who want regular cash flow without sacrificing quality.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Goes Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks offer major wins for investors, especially those looking for passive income.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and growing earnings bases that support their payouts.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Technology Stocks for 2025

| Adam Othman

The tariff developments, thanks to a new president south of the border, might have a say in how Canadians should…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a top TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 6%. Is the energy giant a…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $420 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can create massive passive income, and it is paid out every single month!

Read more »