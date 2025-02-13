Member Login
Home » Investing » This is the Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

This is the Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

This energy stock offers a massive dividend yield, a growing business, and stable income. So why wait?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the energy sector can feel like a high-stakes poker game, especially with oil prices swinging unpredictably and the global push for greener energy sources gaining momentum. But if you’re looking for a solid mid-cap stock that offers both growth potential and stability, Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stands out as an excellent choice. With its strong financials, disciplined capital allocation, and impressive dividend yield, this Colombia-focused oil producer could be one of the best places to invest $200 today.

The numbers

Parex Resources has been experiencing an upward trend recently. Despite market volatility, the energy stock remains at an attractive valuation, trading at a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of just 3.8 – a strong indicator that it could be undervalued relative to its earnings. Additionally, its market capitalization of $1.4 billion puts it in the sweet spot of the mid-cap range, offering room for growth without the extreme risks associated with smaller energy players.

When compared to other oil and gas stocks, Parex is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.49, well below the industry average. This suggests that the energy stock could be a bargain, especially considering its strong financial position and relatively low debt. Parex reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89, contributing to a trailing 12-month EPS of $4.19. However, the company’s Q3 revenue of $411.6 million represented a decline from Q2’s $501.3 million, reflecting some challenges in production and pricing. Year-over-year, revenue growth fell by 18.1%, and earnings growth declined by 45.1%.

While these numbers may seem concerning, it’s important to put them in context. Parex is still generating strong free cash flow, with operating cash flow of $696.3 million over the last 12 months. This means the energy stock has plenty of liquidity to continue rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, despite short-term revenue fluctuations.

A strong model

One of Parex’s biggest strengths is its low-cost, high-margin production model. The energy stock maintains an operating margin of 45% and a profit margin of 22.8%, thus meaning it can still generate solid profits even in a lower oil price environment.

Furthermore, the energy stock has a strong balance sheet, with $147.5 million in cash and only $35.7 million in debt. This low debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8% is a major advantage, as it allows Parex to navigate downturns in the energy market without financial distress. Something that many heavily leveraged oil producers struggle with.

For investors looking for passive income, Parex Resources offers an attractive dividend yield of 11.2%, with an annualized dividend of $1.54 per share. The energy stock has consistently rewarded shareholders, and its payout ratio of 44.3% suggests that the dividend is sustainable given its current earnings and cash flow levels.

Looking ahead, Parex Resources faces both opportunities and challenges. Analysts have set a 12-month price target of $21.44, which represents a 50% upside potential from current levels. However, revenue and earnings forecasts for the next few years are less optimistic, with projections indicating a 10% decline in revenue and a 61.3% decline in earnings per annum. This suggests that Parex will need to increase production, optimize costs, or benefit from rising oil prices to counteract these declines.

Bottom line

On the positive side, the company’s exploration and production focus in Colombia remains a key strength. With stable operations and a low-cost production model, Parex could benefit if global oil demand remains strong or if geopolitical tensions cause oil prices to rise. With global oil markets remaining uncertain, it’s crucial to invest in companies that have strong financials and the ability to weather volatility. Parex Resources fits that bill, offering stable operations, a shareholder-friendly approach, and an attractive dividend yield.

For those willing to ride out the ups and downs of the energy market, Parex could provide both income and capital appreciation in the years ahead. Whether you’re a new investor looking to dip your toes into energy stocks or a seasoned trader seeking value, Parex Resources deserves a spot on your watchlist.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ Stock While it’s Below $45?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who are positive on oil and natural gas demand are wondering if CNQ stock is good to buy for…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Suncor Stock?

| Adam Othman

A strong and healthy risk tolerance is required to keep holding a sinking stock, even if the slump is temporary.…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the medium-term outlook for pipeline giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and see where this stock is headed in five…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the risks and catalysts underpinning Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) right now and see if this stock is worth…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks Canadians Should Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top energy stocks Canadian investors may want to consider right…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With many new growth opportunities coming together in 2025, and continued strong fundamentals, Enbridge stock should have a good year.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Are Raising Payouts Again

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural has increased its payout to 100% of cash flow, and special dividends from Tourmaline are ramping up shareholder…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Energy Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Not all Canadian energy stocks are vulnerable to tariff hikes and the international oil price tug-of-war, but they can still…

Read more »