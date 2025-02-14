Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia are up considerably in the past six months. Is one headed higher in 2025?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank in autumn leaves

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) have been on a roll for several months. Investors who missed the surge are wondering if BMO stock or BNS stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is up 25% in the past six months. The stock trades near $143.50 at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high of around $147. BMO has almost recovered all of the losses from 2022, when it hit $152 before sliding as low as $103 in 2023.

Bank of Montreal purchased California-based Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion two years ago. The bank negotiated the deal in late 2021, near the peak of the post-pandemic rally in bank stocks. Shortly after Bank of Montreal closed the deal, the U.S. bank sector went into a tailspin caused by the failure of a handful of U.S. regional banks.

Since the completion of the deal, Bank of Montreal has dealt with rising loan losses at Bank of the West. This is part of the reason BMO stock pulled back so much. In recent months, however, the market has warmed up to the long-term prospects for Bank of Montreal in the American market. Investors appear to be of the opinion that the worst is over for provisions for credit losses (PCL). Bank of the West added good exposure to the California market and expanded BMO Harris Bank, which has grown in the U.S. through a series of acquisitions over the past 40 years.

Bank of Montreal has a market capitalization of close to $105 billion, making it the third-largest Canadian bank right now based on this metric.

Investors who buy Bank of Montreal at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is up about 15% in the past six months, but has been on a downward trend since early December. The stock trades near $73 per share at the time of writing compared to $80 a few months ago. It was as high as $93 in 2022 before going into a steady slide that took the stock as low as $55 in the fall of 2023.

Bank of Nova Scotia has underperformed its peers over the past five years. This is largely attributed to the international business the company built through decades of acquisitions in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and other Latin American countries.

The idea was to benefit from the rise in the middle class and to access a vast population of unbanked people. The four members of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc (Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia), for example, are home to a combined population of more than 230 million people.

Economic and political volatility make these markets challenging, however, and Bank of Nova Scotia’s shareholders have not seen the desired returns.

Looking ahead, things might change. The new chief executive officer at the bank is charting a new course for driving growth. Bank of Nova Scotia spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to acquire a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. regional bank. The deal gives Bank of Nova Scotia a good platform to expand its presence in the American market.

At the same time, the bank is starting the process of exiting the holdings in Latin America. Bank of Nova Scotia recently sold its businesses in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama.

It will take time for the turnaround effort to bear fruit, but contrarian investors can pick up the stock at a discount and currently get a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Is one a better pick?

Bank of Montreal is positioned well to benefit from growth in the United States, and the 4.4% dividend yield is decent. Bank of Nova Scotia potentially has more upside torque on a successful transition, but there is work to do for the new management team. The 5.8% yield, however, pays investors well to wait. At the current levels, I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

Got $9,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $521.52 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don't have to get the biggest growth stock or highest dividend yield for superb, stable passive income.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

Outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties about interest rate moves, Scotiabank’s growth outlook for 2025 and beyond remains strong with…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank has outperformed TD in recent years. Will 2025 be different?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank vs Royal Bank?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are two of Canada's biggest bank stocks.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Bank Stocks

Outlook for Royal Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is up 28% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While It’s Below $90?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Big Bank stock is considerably cheap right now but further downside is still possible.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

With interest rates expected to decline further, along with economic uncertainties and U.S.-Canada trade tensions, Canadian bank stocks could see…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has a major US presence. Is it a buy?

Read more »