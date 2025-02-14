Member Login
Home » Investing » Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a high dividend yield, but is it sustainable?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s most popular high yield dividend stocks. Boasting a 5.9% dividend yield, it pays buckets of cash. In the past, ENB stock paid yields as high as 7% — it was briefly possible to buy the stock at a 12% yield during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Those days are long gone, but still the 5.9% yield available today is more than double that of the TSX Index.

Although Enbridge has a very high yield, it hasn’t delivered much capital appreciation historically. In fact, today’s price is nearly a dollar lower than the price on April 19, 2015. Granted, that price was a particularly pronounced high for the stock; those who bought at other points in 2015 saw their holdings increase in value. But it goes to show what a volatile ride ENB has given investors over the years.

In this article, I explore ENB stock in detail so you can decide whether it’s a fit for your portfolio.

Slow growth

One reason why Enbridge stock may not have appreciated much over the years is the fact that the company hasn’t grown much since its 2015 peak. The company’s revenue increased just 6% in the trailing 12-month period, although its EPS did pop by 95%. Over the last five years, it compounded its revenue, earnings, and book value at the following rates:

  • Revenue: -0.3%.
  • EPS: 0.3%.
  • Book value: -5%.

As you can see, there was not much growth in the last five years — even negative growth in a few categories. On the bright side, this year was clearly much better than last year: in 2023, ENB’s revenue declined! But still there isn’t much growth happening over whatever timeframe you choose.

High profits

Although Enbridge is not growing much, it is highly profitable. In the trailing 12-month period, it had the following profitability ratios:

  • Gross margin: 48.6%.
  • Operating margin: 19.8%.
  • Net income margin: 13.7%.
  • Free cash flow margin: 7.9%.
  • Return on equity: 10.7%.

As you can see, all of these margins/returns are positive. A few of them are quite high. The free cash flow margin is a little on the low side for the energy sector these days, but not in dangerous territory.

High dividends

Another good quality that Enbridge has is a high dividend yield. The company yields 5.9% with a 99.6% payout ratio. The high yield might be enticing but the high payout ratio means that the company pays out almost all its profit in dividends. It might not be the most sustainable dividend payout on earth.

Not exactly a bargain

One thing about Enbridge I find unappealing is the multiples it trades at. At today’s prices, ENB trades at:

  • 23.9 times adjusted earnings.
  • 22 times reported earnings.
  • 2.8 times sales.
  • 2.4 times book value.

No, these multiples are not sky-high by any means. They’re about average for the TSX Index. But recall what I wrote above about growth: Enbridge is barely growing at all; it’s even shrinking over some timeframes. I’d like to see lower multiples for this kind of performance.

My verdict? It’s a hold

Taking everything into account, I think ENB is a hold; a fairly safe but uninspiring opportunity. Those buying it will probably collect their high dividend but won’t likely see a lot of capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as Propel should help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Northland Power: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With three major projects coming on stream in the next couple of years, 2025 should be a good year for…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Today, I'll explore tariffs, pipelines, and profit potential on TSX energy stocks for 2025, and how Suncor stock and two…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of reasons to buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) for both growth and income investors to consider. Here's a look…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Imperial Oil?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian oil majors should hold up well against US tariffs on energy imports, but one is a screaming buy.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

This is the Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock offers a massive dividend yield, a growing business, and stable income. So why wait?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ Stock While it’s Below $45?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who are positive on oil and natural gas demand are wondering if CNQ stock is good to buy for…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Suncor Stock?

| Adam Othman

A strong and healthy risk tolerance is required to keep holding a sinking stock, even if the slump is temporary.…

Read more »