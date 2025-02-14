Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as Propel should help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Investing in undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals should help Canadians deliver outsized gains over time. While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, several TSX stocks across multiple sectors are priced at a discount to their intrinsic values. In this article, I have identified two top Canadian stocks you can buy now with $2,500. Let’s see why.

Secure Energy Services stock

Valued at a market cap of $3.5 billion, Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is a waste management and energy infrastructure company. The Waste Management segment includes facilities for processing and recycling industrial waste, water management, and specialty chemicals. The Energy Infrastructure segment focuses on crude oil transportation and storage through pipeline networks and terminals. Last year, the company changed its name from Secure Energy Services, rebranding itself as Secure Waste Infrastructure.

It recently entered a $1.149 billion agreement with Waste Connections to divest 29 facilities formerly owned by Trevita Corp. Despite this divestiture, Secure Waste reported solid financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with net income reaching $94 million ($0.39 per basic share), a 100% increase from the previous year.

While sales were down 12% due to asset sales, Secure Waste saw growth in key segments, including industrial landfills, metals recycling, and specialty chemical sales. The Energy Infrastructure segment also showed improvement, boosted by contributions from the new Clearwater heavy oil terminal.

Secure’s financial position remains strong as it ended Q3 with a total debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $682 million. It expects to achieve the upper end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $470-490 million, with approximately 70% coming from the Waste Management segment.

In 2025, Secure Waste plans to invest $75 million in growth capital expenditures to expand the Clearwater heavy oil terminal and pipeline infrastructure. It has also committed to maintaining its annualized base dividend of $0.40 per share, indicating a yield of 2.6%.

Priced at 12.4 times forward earnings and 14.6 times forward free cash flow, the TSX dividend stock trades at a discount of 22% to consensus price targets.

Propel Holdings stock

Another cheap TSX stock is Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL), a company that operates in the financial lending space. Valued at a market cap of $1.5 billion, Propel operates in 45 states and provinces across North America, originating over US$2 billion in total loans to date.

Since 2019, Propel has grown its revenue at a compounded annual growth rate of 47%. Comparatively, its adjusted net income has risen by 105% annually over the last five years.

The growth story for Propel is far from over, given that it estimates the global fintech lending market to be US$1 trillion. Analysts tracking Propel forecast its revenue to grow from $316 million in 2023 to almost $800 million in 2026. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are projected to expand from $0.98 per share to $3.3 per share in 2026.

So, priced at 12 times forward earnings, Propel stock is cheap, given its stellar growth estimates. Analysts remain bullish on the TSX stock and expect it to gain over 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Northland Power: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With three major projects coming on stream in the next couple of years, 2025 should be a good year for…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Today, I'll explore tariffs, pipelines, and profit potential on TSX energy stocks for 2025, and how Suncor stock and two…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of reasons to buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) for both growth and income investors to consider. Here's a look…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Imperial Oil?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian oil majors should hold up well against US tariffs on energy imports, but one is a screaming buy.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

This is the Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock offers a massive dividend yield, a growing business, and stable income. So why wait?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ Stock While it’s Below $45?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who are positive on oil and natural gas demand are wondering if CNQ stock is good to buy for…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Suncor Stock?

| Adam Othman

A strong and healthy risk tolerance is required to keep holding a sinking stock, even if the slump is temporary.…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the medium-term outlook for pipeline giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and see where this stock is headed in five…

Read more »