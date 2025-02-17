Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Brookfield Corporation Stock Be in 10 Years?

Where Will Brookfield Corporation Stock Be in 10 Years?

Brookfield (TSX:BN) did well last decade. Will it thrive in the next one?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) is one of Canada’s most successful financial services companies. It might not be a household name, but it is quite familiar to those “in the know.” The company is involved in asset management, insurance, private equity, renewable power and infrastructure. In several of these business activities, it is a world-class competitor. For example, its renewable subsidiary recently inked a deal to provide Microsoft with 10.5 gigawatts of clean power over a period of four years. This amount of clean power could sell for anywhere between $2.2 billion and $13 billion, which goes to show that Brookfield is a major player in the global renewable energy space.

The question for investors today is, how long can this go on for? While Brookfield has certainly been having success in recent years, it is not a foregone conclusion that it can continue indefinitely. Much of Brookfield’s recent success has been attributed to the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bruce Flatt, who turns 60 this year. While it’s not uncommon for corporate CEOs to stay on well into their seventies, the question of whether Flatt will soon retire is one worth asking.

In this article, I will explore Brookfield’s business and attempt to determine where its stock will be in 10 years.

Performance

Brookfield Corp has been performing well in recent quarters. In its most recent quarter, it delivered the following results:

  • Revenue of $19.4 billion, down 25% (this apparent negative is actually a positive, as I’ll explain shortly).
  • $1.6 billion in distributable earnings, up 23%.
  • $5.6 billion in full-year cash flow, up 9.8%.

Overall, these results exceeded analyst expectations and triggered a sizeable rally in BN stock the day they were released.

Now for a note on revenue: the decline came from selling off business units that were not as profitable as other BN businesses. As a result of the sales, Brookfield realized an increase in net income on lower revenue. So, the decline in revenue reflected improved capital allocation, not declining sales in continuing businesses.

Future prospects

Based on recent trends in its businesses, it would appear that Brookfield’s future prospects are as good as its past performance.

First, the company is increasingly international, doing deals in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and Japan. This means it is positioning itself in markets where assets can be acquired more cheaply than in the very pricey U.S. market, pointing to the possibility of good future returns.

Second, Brookfield retains its talented leadership team. While Bruce Flatt is nearing retirement age, he may choose to stay on longer than most people do. Also, his lieutenant, Conor Teskey, is almost as well-regarded as Flatt himself and is clearly passionate about Brookfield.

Lastly, Brookfield Corp is reasonably modestly valued today, trading at 20 times distributable earnings.

When you take all of the above advantages and consider that most of the risks Brookfield faces (i.e., debt) are well managed, it looks like Brookfield has another solid 10 years ahead of it. Overall, I expect good things from the company in this period.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Investors should look more closely at QSR stock and potentially buy on the recent weakness.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Returns with Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is a top tool for maximizing investment returns. Here are two stocks that could be a great buy…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock at $20?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Telus is a beaten-down TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with sizeable TFSA balances today have utilized the full potential of the investment vehicle.

Read more »

clock time
Investing

Building Generational Wealth: Why Now Is Still the Time to Invest in Canadian Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why Canadian stocks should still be the core of your investment portfolio.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get complicated. Consider this Canadian stock as a long-time buy.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Adam Othman

This top US tech stock is something you cannot miss out on, and there’s another from Canada that you need…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

These three premium TSX dividend stocks remain among the best bets for long-term investors seeking stable total returns.

Read more »