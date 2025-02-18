Member Login
3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Conservative Growth

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Conservative Growth

These Canadian stocks all have essential operations and generate consistent cash flow, making them three of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Published
| More on:
When it comes to growing your wealth while minimizing risk, finding high-quality stocks that offer both stability and long-term upside is essential. Conservative growth stocks provide steady returns without the extreme volatility seen in high-risk investments, making them some of the best stocks to buy for those who prioritize capital preservation while still seeking strong financial gains.

In Canada, certain stocks stand out due to their defensive business models, predictable cash flows, and ability to perform well in various market conditions. These companies often operate in essential industries such as utilities, telecommunications, and energy—sectors that remain resilient even during economic downturns.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best stocks to buy now that you can have confidence holding through any market environment, here are three top choices.

Utility stocks are some of the best to buy for conservative growth

If you’re looking for safe stocks to buy, one of the best to consider is Emera (TSX:EMA).

Emera is one of Canada’s top utility stocks, providing electricity and natural gas to over 2.5 million customers across North America.

Utilities are some of the most stable investments in the stock market because they generate reliable revenue from regulated operations, ensuring consistent cash flow and predictable earnings growth.

So, despite the uncertainty in the economy today, Emera can continue to expand its operations and focus on clean energy investments as well as grid modernization. In fact, the company is in the midst of a three-year capital plan where it’s investing $8.8 billion to upgrade its infrastructure and transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Therefore, given its regulated business model, its 17 straight years of dividend increases, and steady earnings growth, Emera is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for conservative investors.

Furthermore, the stock also offers an attractive dividend yield of around 5.1%, making it an ideal option for those looking to generate passive income while benefiting from gradual capital appreciation.

Two infrastructure stocks that generate significant cash flow

In addition to utility stocks, companies that operate essential infrastructure are also ideal for conservative growth. That’s why both Telus (TSX:T) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold long term.

Telus is one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies in Canada and telecom stocks are known for their resilience, as people continue to rely on internet and mobile services regardless of economic conditions.

However, in addition to its resiliency as a telecom stock, what makes Telus one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the long haul is its diversification beyond traditional telecom services.

The company has invested heavily in sectors like healthcare and agriculture, creating new revenue streams that position it for long-term growth. Telus Health, in particular, has been expanding rapidly, with its digital healthcare services gaining traction across Canada.

Plus, in addition to its long-term growth potential, Telus has a strong track record of dividend increases and today the stock offers a yield of roughly 7.4%.

Therefore, given its defensive business model and consistent investments to expand its operations, Telus remains one of the best conservative growth stocks on the TSX.

Meanwhile, as one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge is undoubtedly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years.

The stock operates a vast network of pipelines that transport oil and natural gas across the continent, making it an essential business. Furthermore, although the energy sector can be volatile, Enbridge’s business model is largely insulated from commodity price fluctuations since it generates revenue from long-term contracts and regulated assets.

Enbridge is well-positioned for long-term growth due to its focus on expanding its pipeline network and investing in renewable energy projects. In addition, the company has been actively diversifying its portfolio for years by increasing its exposure to natural gas and renewables, which should help it navigate the ongoing transition to cleaner energy sources.

Moreover, Enbridge also offers a compelling dividend yield of roughly 6.2%, making it one of the best income-generating investments in Canada.

Therefore, given its steady cash flow, solid dividend track record, and long-term growth prospects, Enbridge is easily one of the best stocks to buy for conservative investors seeking reliable returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Emera, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

