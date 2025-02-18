Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Up 62% in the last year, Well Health Technologies is a growth stock that’s looking forward to more strong growth and returns.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks offer investors the potential to make life-changing returns. While they usually carry higher risk than the safer, more established stocks, including them in a well-diversified portfolio is essential.

In this article, I will discuss Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL), one of the best growth stocks to buy today.

Digitizing the healthcare industry

Well Health is bringing technology to the healthcare industry.

I think we have all had slow, inefficient, and painstaking experiences with healthcare. Whether it’s long wait times at our appointments, or difficulties connecting with healthcare practitioners, Well Health aims to solve these problems.

And it is, in fact, doing so. Shorter wait times, improved access to physicians, and access to results are all improving the patient experience as well as patient outcomes. But it doesn’t end there. The benefits are clear for the physicians too, as they are able to focus more on care, rather than get bogged down by administrative tasks and running the business. This is leading to less burnout, greater efficiencies, and more empowered patients. It’s clearly a win-win scenario.

Well Health is profiting from strong growth

We can clearly understand why healthcare providers are seeking out Well Health’s digital solutions. And this is evident in Well Health’s results.

In its latest quarter (Q3 2024), Well Health reported its 23rd consecutive quarter of record-breaking results. Revenue increased 27% to $251.7 million. Also, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 16% to $32.7 million.

Furthermore, the company is achieving really strong returns. For example, Well Health’s return on invested capital (ROIC) for all clinics acquired in 2022, 2023, and 2024 was  41%, 24%, and 28% respectively. Also, the company’s margins are increasing at a solid rate.

So, we can see that Well Health stock offers not only strong growth but also strong and increasing returns. And Well Health’s stock price has been increasingly reflecting this positive and exciting reality. As you can see from the graph below, Well Health’s stock price has increased 62% in the last year and over 200% in the last five years.

Here’s why I think the momentum in this growth stock’s price will continue and why I think it’s one of the best stocks to buy now.

The market remains untapped

The primary care market in Canada remains a very large and pretty much untapped market. In fact, of the $40 billion of physician spending, Well Health has roughly $400 million. This means that there is still plenty of opportunity for growth.

Currently, the company’s mergers and acquisition (M&A) pipeline stands at 165 clinics. These clinics generate more than $440 million of annual revenue at double digit margins. Also, the company’s pipeline of signed acquisitions stands at 19 clinics, which represents $50 million in revenue at double digit margins.

The three-year average ROIC of Well Health’s acquisitions is 30%. Clearly, the company is generating strong returns and value-added for both physicians and its shareholders.

The bottom line

In summary, Well Health’s growth has only just begun, which makes it a top stock to buy. With its history of strong execution and operational excellence, the company has shown that it can deliver. All of this is captured in Well Health’s earnings estimates.

For 2024, analysts are expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20, and by 2027, they’re expecting EPS of $0.31. This compares to break-even earnings in 2023 and 2022 and losses in the prior years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $12,000, Create $820.40 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few reasons to look at this dividend stock and see risk, but does the dividend outweigh it?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

7 TSX Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in TFSA Contribution

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash in your TFSA that you're looking to put to work, here are seven top TSX…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX dividend stocks both offer yields above 5% and consistently increase their payouts each year.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

The Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are primed and ready to explode, and yet still provide value attributes for today's investor.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are retail stocks, and then there's Artizia, a Canadian stock that seems to just be getting started.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Metals and Mining Stocks

Where Will Barrick Gold Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Recent global events, including inflation and geopolitical concerns, could ensure the price of gold and this stock remain strong over…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all pay reliable and growing dividends, making them some of the best to buy now for consistent…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these four Canadian stocks are solid additions to beginner TFSAs.

Read more »