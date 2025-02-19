Member Login
Home » Investing » A 7.23% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

A 7.23% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

This dividend stock continues to make a slow but steady recovery, so if investors want long-term value, this is it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of the few mid-cap stocks on the TSX that pays a reliable monthly dividend, currently yielding around 7.23%. For investors looking for steady passive income, this real estate investment trust (REIT) provides exposure to the healthcare real estate sector — a defensive industry with long-term stability. While the dividend stock has faced challenges in recent quarters, its diversified portfolio of hospitals, medical office buildings, and clinics across multiple countries offers resilience in uncertain market conditions.

The stock

The REIT’s portfolio spans Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, ensuring geographic diversification that reduces the risk associated with any single market. The dividend stock focuses on long-term leases with healthcare providers, hospitals, and government-backed organizations, creating predictable rental income streams. As of its latest update, NorthWest maintains a high occupancy rate of 96%, with a weighted average lease term of 12.9 years. These long contracts help stabilize revenue and support the company’s monthly dividend.

Despite its strengths, the dividend stock struggled with profitability in recent quarters. In its third-quarter (Q3) 2024 earnings report, the company posted a net loss of $157.3 million, widening by $62.0 million compared to Q3 2023. This was largely due to lower net operating income, the impact of selling properties in the United Kingdom, and fair value losses related to its convertible debentures. While these factors have weighed on financial performance, management continues to focus on stabilizing operations and optimizing its portfolio.

From a valuation perspective, NorthWest’s stock trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.68, suggesting that it is undervalued relative to its asset base. Investors often look for opportunities where a company’s stock price is trading below book value, as it may indicate potential upside. However, this discount also reflects market concerns over the REIT’s financial health, particularly its leverage. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio currently sits at 188.38% — a high level that makes it more sensitive to rising interest rates and refinancing risks.

The hurdles

Debt remains one of the biggest challenges for NorthWest. With $3.67 billion in total debt and a payout ratio exceeding 299%, there are questions about how sustainable the dividend is in the long run. While the dividend stock managed to maintain its monthly distributions so far, any further deterioration in financial performance or higher borrowing costs could put pressure on future payouts.

Yet the broader healthcare sector continues to be a strong investment theme due to favourable demographics and growing healthcare spending. An aging population and increased demand for medical facilities provide a solid foundation for NorthWest’s long-term growth. With healthcare properties typically experiencing lower volatility than other real estate sectors, the dividend stock benefits from stable tenant demand and long-term leases. These factors contribute to the REIT’s ability to deliver consistent income, making it an attractive option for dividend investors looking for monthly cash flow.

For those considering NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, it presents a compelling opportunity with its high yield and exposure to the resilient healthcare sector. However, its financial struggles and leverage pose risks that should not be ignored. Investors who are comfortable with some uncertainty may find the current share price an appealing entry point, especially if management successfully executes its turnaround strategy.

Bottom line

In the end, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT remains a high-yield monthly dividend stock with significant upside potential but notable risks. While it may not be the safest income investment on the TSX, its focus on essential healthcare real estate and long-term leases provides a strong foundation for future stability. Those willing to take on some risk for the potential of steady cash flow and capital appreciation could find this REIT an intriguing addition to their portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »