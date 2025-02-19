Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $901.60 in Passive Income

This dividend stock offers up immense passive income, and on a monthly basis! So what are you waiting for?

Investing in real estate can be a daunting task. But what if there was a way to dip your toes into the property market without the hassle of home inspections or tenant troubles? That’s exactly what Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) offers. This real estate investment trust (REIT) specializes in industrial properties, primarily warehouses and distribution centres – real estate that has become increasingly valuable thanks to the e-commerce boom.

The stock

Dream Industrial REIT owns and manages a diverse portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. The demand for logistics and distribution spaces continues to rise as companies seek efficient supply chain solutions. And this has helped Dream Industrial maintain high occupancy rates and steady rental income. With an emphasis on high-quality tenants and long-term lease agreements, the dividend stock provides investors with a stable and attractive source of passive income.

As of writing Dream Industrial REIT offers an annual dividend of $0.70 per unit, resulting in a forward yield of around 6%. So how much could a $15,000 investment create for investors? As you can see below, that would create $901.60 at writing, or $75.13 monthly!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $11.65 1,288 $0.70 $901.60 monthly $15,000

Numbers back it up

In its most recent earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Dream Industrial REIT posted a 4% year-over-year increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, reaching $0.26. The dividend stock’s revenue also grew modestly, thanks to strong leasing activity. Over 1.9 million square feet of new leases were signed during the quarter, with rental rates increasing by an impressive 25.3% on average. This highlights the strong demand for industrial spaces, especially in key logistics hubs where e-commerce continues to drive tenant expansion.

The dividend stock currently maintains an occupancy rate of 95.5%, a strong indicator of stable cash flow. Industrial properties have historically been among the best-performing real estate assets due to resilience in economic downturns. With its focus on high-quality properties, Dream Industrial is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift toward e-commerce and supply chain optimization.

During the last quarter, Dream Industrial sold assets worth $29 million while securing acquisitions worth $226 million across Canada. This strategic shift is expected to enhance its portfolio quality and improve long-term rental income. Valuation metrics further support the case for investing in Dream Industrial REIT. The dividend stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.9, which is reasonable compared to its peers in the real estate sector.

Make some monthly income

Many dividend stocks pay dividends quarterly, but Dream Industrial provides investors with a steady stream of income every month. For investors focused on passive income, this monthly distribution model can be particularly attractive as it provides more frequent cash flow compared to other income-generating investments.

Despite concerns over interest rates affecting the real estate sector, Dream Industrial remains well-positioned due to its strong balance sheet and focus on high-demand properties. The industrial real estate market has proven resilient, and Dream Industrial’s strategic acquisitions and asset recycling efforts indicate management’s commitment to long-term growth. While no investment is risk-free, the combination of a solid dividend yield, stable financials, and a growing demand for industrial spaces makes Dream Industrial an appealing option for those looking to generate reliable passive income.

Bottom line

For investors with $15,000 to invest, Dream Industrial REIT presents a compelling case. Its strong track record of performance, attractive dividend yield, and potential for future growth create a well-rounded investment opportunity. Whether you’re looking to supplement your income, grow your portfolio, or simply benefit from the continued expansion of the e-commerce and logistics sectors, Dream Industrial offers a strong mix of stability and income potential.