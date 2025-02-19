Member Login
TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Are you looking to supercharge your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2025? Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) might just be the stock to turn your $7,000 contribution into a dividend growth powerhouse. This mid-cap company has built a strong reputation for delivering steady dividends while also offering long-term capital appreciation. With a diversified business model spanning aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing, EIF provides essential services that generate consistent revenue for a TFSA.

The stock

Over the past 19 years, EIF has delivered an average annual return of 19%, significantly outperforming the TSX. That kind of performance is no fluke. It’s the result of a carefully managed strategy focused on acquiring high-quality businesses with stable cash flows. By reinvesting earnings into further acquisitions and operational improvements, the company has been able to expand its reach while maintaining financial stability. This track record alone makes EIF a strong candidate for long-term investors looking to benefit from both dividends and growth.

In its most recent earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, EIF posted revenue of $709.9 million, marking a 3.2% increase from the same quarter in 2023. Net income also saw a healthy boost, rising to $55.9 million. These numbers reinforce the company’s ability to grow earnings even in challenging market conditions. More importantly for TFSA investors, the company continues to generate strong cash flow, which supports its commitment to paying and increasing dividends.

Cash on hand

Speaking of dividends, EIF currently offers an annual payout of $2.64 per share, yielding around 5%. This is an attractive yield for a mid-cap growth stock. Especially given the company’s long history of dividend increases. Unlike some high-yield stocks that struggle to sustain their payouts, EIF has consistently raised its dividend while managing its cash flow responsibly. The company’s business model built on essential services helps ensure steady revenue, thereby reducing the risk of dividend cuts even in economic downturns.

For investors focused on maximizing returns in a TFSA, EIF presents a unique opportunity. Since dividends and capital gains inside a TFSA are tax-free, compounding can work even more effectively over time. Reinvesting dividends back into EIF stock would allow for greater long-term growth without the tax drag that comes with a taxable investment account. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to create a sustainable, growing stream of passive income.

Long-term grower

Another factor that sets EIF apart is its resilience. The company operates in industries that are essential to Canada’s infrastructure, from aviation services in remote communities to specialized manufacturing for the aerospace sector. This diversification reduces its exposure to any single economic downturn, allowing it to maintain strong financial health even when certain sectors struggle.

With all these factors in mind, Exchange Income stands out as a top choice for those looking to turn their 2025 TFSA contribution into a dividend growth powerhouse. The combination of a strong dividend yield, consistent growth, and a well-diversified business makes it a compelling option for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. By holding EIF in a TFSA, investors can benefit from tax-free compounding, ultimately maximizing their long-term returns.

Bottom line

In short, EIF is more than just a dividend stock. It’s a wealth-building machine. With a proven track record, strong financials, and a promising outlook, this stock has the potential to deliver significant value over time. For TFSA investors looking for a balance of income and growth, Exchange Income is well worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

