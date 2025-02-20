Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire in Your TFSA

It can seem like a daunting number, but with the right long-term investments, that goal can be reached easily.

Planning for retirement can feel like trying to predict the weather in Calgary — ever-changing and a tad unpredictable. But fear not, fellow Canadians! With a well-padded Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and some savvy investing, you can turn those retirement dreams into reality.

One step at a time

First things first, let’s figure out how much you need to retire comfortably. Financial experts often suggest aiming for about 70% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your lifestyle. So, if you’re earning $70,000 annually, plan for about $49,000 per year in retirement. Assuming you retire at 65 and live until 90, that’s 25 years of retirement bliss! To generate $49,000 annually, considering a 5% annual return on investments, you’d need a nest egg of approximately $735,000. It may sound like a daunting number, but with the right strategy, it’s entirely achievable.

Enter the TFSA — Canada’s gift to savers. Unlike Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), withdrawals from a TFSA are completely tax-free. As of 2025, the cumulative contribution room is $95,000, assuming you’ve been eligible since its inception in 2009 and haven’t contributed yet. If you consistently max out your TFSA contributions and invest wisely, you can grow your savings exponentially while keeping every cent of your earnings. The key is picking the right investments that offer long-term growth potential, and one name that stands out in this regard is Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI).

Why Topicus?

Topicus is a mid-cap stock that has been gaining serious momentum. Specializing in vertical market software and IT services, Topicus operates in a high-demand industry, helping businesses streamline operations with customized solutions. Unlike speculative tech startups, Topicus has a proven track record of profitability and steady revenue growth.

Recent performance has been impressive. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Topicus posted a 12% increase in revenue, reaching €312.2 million. Even more exciting, net income surged 34% to €38.0 million (€0.28 per diluted share) compared to the same period in 2023. The company continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, reinforcing its market position and expanding its portfolio of software solutions across various sectors. With a business model that focuses on acquiring and integrating niche software companies, Topicus has created a steady stream of recurring revenue.

Growth ahead

Looking ahead, Topicus is well-positioned for continued expansion. The company recently announced an agreement to acquire Cipal Schaubroeck, a Belgium-based IT service provider, strengthening its presence in European markets. Unlike highly volatile tech stocks, Topicus offers stability with its consistent earnings growth and disciplined approach to acquisitions, making it a strong candidate for a TFSA portfolio.

Investing in a growth-oriented company like Topicus within your TFSA can be a game-changer. The stock’s potential for long-term capital appreciation, combined with the tax-free benefits of the TFSA, means your investments can grow more efficiently without the burden of taxes eroding your gains. Topicus may not pay a dividend, but for those focused on wealth accumulation, reinvesting capital gains into additional shares can compound your returns significantly over time.

Diversify

Of course, no single stock should be the entirety of your TFSA strategy. Diversification is key to managing risk and ensuring steady growth. While Topicus presents an attractive opportunity, combining it with other mid-cap stocks in different sectors, such as financial services, infrastructure, and energy, can provide balance to your portfolio. The idea is to create a mix of high-growth stocks alongside reliable dividend-paying investments to maximize your TFSA’s potential.

As with any investment strategy, staying informed is crucial. Keep an eye on earnings reports, industry trends, and broader market conditions. Topicus has been on a strong upward trajectory, but it’s important to monitor company performance and adjust your holdings if necessary. Being proactive with your investment decisions will help ensure your TFSA remains on track to meet your retirement goals.

Bottom line

Building a comfortable retirement fund within your TFSA is not only possible but also highly advantageous. By understanding how much you need, leveraging the tax-free benefits of the account, and making informed investment choices like Topicus, you’re setting yourself up for long-term financial success. With patience, smart investing, and a long-term mindset, your TFSA can become a powerful tool that funds your retirement dreams without giving the government a cut.