Member Login
Home » Investing » Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Magna faces tough times in light vehicle production. Understand the impact of global policies and market challenges.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

The end of the tunnel is not near for Magna International (TSX:MG). Just when things start looking bright for light vehicle production, either the trend changes, the supply chain faces an issue, or the government policies change. The automotive components supplier has been through each and every crisis and survived thanks to its robust balance sheet and strong financials.

The world has come to a standstill for Magna

This year, things are tougher for Magna. The company has 343 manufacturing operations and 107 product development, engineering, and sales centers across 28 countries. 19 out of these 28 countries held or have elections. The change in leadership brought with it policy changes. For instance, the U.S. and the E.U. have imposed significant tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports. China has retaliated with duties on luxury internal combustion engine vehicle imports from these regions. U.S. president Donald Trump has cancelled EV subsidies, putting the EV demand in the doldrums. 

On one hand, central banks worldwide are reducing interest rates, which could help people buy more cars through loans. However, Trump tariff uncertainty raises the risk of inflation, reduced economic growth, and a stock market decline.  

The outlook for Magna

All these factors have blurred Magna’s outlook. At present, the situation is to go with the flow and preserve cash to sustain amid prolonged demand weakness. Even Magna’s management has given an outlook that will be updated depending on the developments in the industry that are beyond Magna’s control.  

Magna’s press release stated, “We typically provide Outlooks for the current year and two years hence. Recently, several industry challenges, including light vehicle production volatility, uncertain electric vehicle take-rates, [original equipment manufacturers] OEM program recalibration actions, market share shifts, and uncertain government policies have made forward forecasting more difficult.”

For now, Magna has guided a 6-10% dip in revenue for 2025 as light vehicle production takes a hit. However, these numbers could increase if tariffs are imposed.

In light of the current situation, Wall Street analysts have reduced their price target for Magna stock. On one side, analysts at Raymond James, Scotiabank, and BMO Capital Markets identify the company’s sound financial health as a factor for a sector performance or outperform rating. On the other side, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Magna stock citing its significant exposure to European automakers. Moreover, low growth in content per vehicle is a cause of concern since that is a major growth driver for Magna.  

Is Magna a buy, sell, or hold for 2025

The management is transparent that 2025 will be a tough year for Magna. The decline in revenue will affect the profits. This shows that more correction is likely in Magna’s stock price.

If you already own the stock and you are in negative, continue holding it, as the dividends will keep coming. The company has the relevant cash flow to pay dividends.

Magna stock has already halved from January 2022 and more dip is likely. So, if you are considering buying the stock, you can wait and watch how the situation develops in the automotive space. For now, add it to your watchlist.

If you are considering selling the stock at a loss, thinking that you can cut your losses, hold on. The company is fundamentally strong, with a US$1.1 billion cash reserve and positive earnings per share, despite major shifts. It even absorbed Fisker’s bankruptcy. Magna caters to almost all major automakers worldwide, and it can see a recovery when the sector revives. Instead of selling at a loss, you can hold the stock and keep earning dividends, waiting for the next growth cycle.

Investor takeaway  

These are difficult times for auto stocks and Magna is well-positioned to handle the headwinds. The best approach is to wait and watch and consider buying it when demand for light vehicles starts improving.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Goldman Sachs Group, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $574.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can pay you almost $575 just for owning it! And with a dividend that looks more than…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

A Safer Dividend Stock to Buy With $20,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis stock is one of the best and safest dividend stocks, with a 51-year record of increases and a current…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: CIBC vs National Bank?

| Chris MacDonald

Among Canadian banking stalwarts, 2 smaller banks have some of the best growth upside, partly due to their size.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Why CGI Stock Could Be the Best Stock to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI has a strong long-term history of shareholder value generation, operational performance, and stock price gains.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Alert: 2 High-Tech TFSA Growth Stars You Won’t Want to Miss

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and a magnificent tech stock are worth buying for one's TFSA for the next few years.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Champions to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy now and hold for decades without worrying about…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The Savviest U.S. Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now  

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is not dead, and this AI-savvy U.S. stock could prove this in 2025 with its upcoming product…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Get Ready for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Every Canadian investor should have a TFSA, but what do you do with it as we enter 2025?

Read more »