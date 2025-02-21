Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500? Buy These Canadian Stocks to Supercharge 2025

Forget the volatility of tech stocks and instead, focus on these mining stocks offering serious growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to kick off 2025 with a smart investment, putting $500 into a couple of strong Canadian stocks could be a great way to start the year. While tech stocks and artificial intelligence (AI) plays often get the spotlight, the real opportunities might be in the commodities sector. Two Canadian stocks that stand out are Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN). Both are well-established players in the mining industry, and with the global demand for metals expected to rise, could be solid picks for investors looking for long-term growth.

Teck

Teck Resources is one of Canada’s largest diversified mining companies, producing copper, zinc, and energy products. Teck’s stock price reflects steady growth as the Canadian stock continues to expand operations, particularly in copper production, which is crucial for everything from electric vehicles to renewable energy projects. The company’s most recent earnings report showed earnings per share of $0.42, which exceeded analyst estimates of $0.27. This strong performance highlights Teck’s ability to navigate volatile commodity markets while maintaining profitability.

Looking ahead, Teck has ambitious plans for 2025. The Canadian stock is increasing its copper production, expecting higher ore grades and improved efficiencies to drive growth. With global demand for copper surging due to the energy transition, Teck is in a strong position to capitalize on these trends. Moreover, the Canadian stock has a healthy balance sheet, with $7.2 billion in cash and a current ratio of 2.9, meaning it has plenty of liquidity to weather any short-term economic fluctuations.

Lundin

Lundin Mining is another standout choice for investors looking to get exposure to the mining sector. The Canadian stock focuses on base metals like copper, zinc, and nickel, all of which are essential for the modern economy. While Lundin operates on a smaller scale compared to Teck, its production levels have been impressive. The Canadian stock recently announced record-breaking production numbers, hitting 369,067 tonnes of copper and 191,704 tonnes of zinc for 2024, aligning with their previous guidance.

Looking forward to 2025, Lundin has projected copper production between 303,000 and 330,000 tonnes. The Canadian stock expects its consolidated cash costs to range from $2.05 to $2.30 per pound, indicating that it is maintaining efficiency even as production levels fluctuate. With demand for base metals expected to remain high, particularly in sectors like electric vehicles, construction, and electronics, Lundin is well-positioned to deliver steady growth.

A winning pair

Both Teck and Lundin benefit from strong commodity prices and global demand for metals. Copper, in particular, is expected to see sustained growth as governments and industries invest heavily in clean energy infrastructure. While commodity stocks can be volatile, these two Canadian stocks have solid financials and clear growth plans. Making them compelling options for investors looking to start the year with a strong position in the market.

For investors with $500 to invest, splitting it between these two stocks could be a smart move. Teck offers the stability and scale of a large-cap mining company, while Lundin provides exposure to a more focused base metals operation with significant growth potential. Together, these offer a balanced way to gain exposure to the ongoing demand for essential resources.

Bottom line

Of course, all investments come with risks, and commodity stocks can be sensitive to fluctuations in global economic conditions, trade policies, and supply chain disruptions. However, both Teck and Lundin have shown resilience in past downturns. And long-term growth prospects remain strong. For those willing to ride out short-term volatility, these Canadian stocks could deliver strong returns in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

