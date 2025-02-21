Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

Forget about what happens in 2025. These three Canadian stocks have decades-long tailwinds supporting their growth.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Despite being a relatively small economy (at least compared to the U.S.), Canada has produced some exceptional businesses. Luckily for Canadians, there is no shortage of Canadian stocks that have delivered strong compounded returns over both the short and long term.

Stocks that have a great record of performance tend to have a secret sauce (or competitive advantage) that can be replicated in the future.

As a result, past winners often tend to be winners for the future. If you are looking for Canadian stocks that have won and will continue to win, here are three I like for long-term growth.

A Canadian real estate services stock with global growth

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has delivered mid-teens total returns for shareholders over the past three decades.

Colliers has a well-established real estate brokerage and services brand around the globe. This business can be economically cyclical. With high interest rates, results have temporarily been impacted by tepid transaction demand.

The good news is that this won’t last forever. The brokerage business will recover. The even better news is that Colliers has diversified its business in the past five years. Today, it offers property management, financing/debt services, project management, engineering, and asset management.

In fact, over 70% of its income comes from recurring income businesses. Colliers is working to build up substantial engineering and asset management platforms.

At some point, these could be spinout candidates. That could unlock a lot of value in the stock.

This Canadian stock has recently pulled back. That could present a great buying opportunity if you see this as a decade (or more) long holding.

A Canadian software stock essential to the world supply chain

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is another Canadian growth stock for the long run. Descartes operates the largest logistics network in the world. It is a crucial organ in the global supply chain.

Over the years, Descartes has acquired many logistics and transport-related software vendors. It has a significant business involved in trade compliance and regulations. Given all the changing tariffs and trade regulations, demand for Descartes services will only rise. It tends to perform better when there is lots of trade uncertainty.

There is a lot to like about this company. It has an accomplished management team, a cash-rich balance sheet ($180 million), high recurring revenues, and an elevated profit margin profile (over 20%). The one negative is that this Canadian stock is always expensive.

The best way to play this Canadian stock is to buy it on dips and average in. If it can continue its 12-15% annual growth trajectory (it is likely to do better), long-term shareholders are likely to be well-rewarded.

A technical advisory stock with massive long-term tailwinds

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is another long-term stock for Canadians to hold. With a market cap of $33 billion, WSP has become one of the largest engineering, design, project management, and advisory firms in the world. It has done this by acquiring nearly 200 firms into its fold over the past few decades.

Diversified by geography and service mix, it can provide end-to-end solutions for those planning and building large-scale projects. Certainly, with factors like urbanization, climate change, population growth, and aging infrastructure, there is no shortage of projects ahead.

WSP just announced a new three-year plan. It continues to be optimistic about the future. It is projecting strong margin expansion and low to mid-teens annual earnings growth over that period. For a Canadian stock with strong secular tailwinds of growth, WSP is a great stock to buy now and hold for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Descartes Systems Group, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Most Excited to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends? Check. Growth? Check. Value? Definitely! Pick up these Canadian stocks if they match your portfolio.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Retirement

Kickstart Your Retirement Planning at Age 35

| Puja Tayal

When is the right time to start retirement planning? The earlier the better. 35 to 40 is an apt age…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

Retirees: Supplement Your CPP Payments With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Trade war uncertainty could increase the price of several goods. Retirees could supplement CPP payments with dividend stocks.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

Better Retail Stock: Dollarama vs Canadian Tire?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are great retail stocks to stash away for the long run.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadians should consider investing in quality TSX dividend stocks in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 21

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s speech, TSX investors may want to keep an eye on the…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Puja Tayal

Magna faces tough times in light vehicle production. Understand the impact of global policies and market challenges.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $574.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can pay you almost $575 just for owning it! And with a dividend that looks more than…

Read more »