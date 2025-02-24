Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Sleep-Easy Dividend Stocks to Watch in March

TFSA Investors: 2 Sleep-Easy Dividend Stocks to Watch in March

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another cheap dividend stock are worth watching closely this March as tariffs look to come online.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
money while you sleep

Image source: Getty Images

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors who seek a great night’s sleep should insist on some of the less-corrected defensive dividend stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts) as tariffs and other worries send a shockwave of turbulence across Canadian markets. Indeed, perhaps the TSX Index’s chances of topping the hot S&P 500 will be lower than thought if Trump tariffs do come to be before the second half of the year. In any case, you don’t need to double down on the stocks with elevated amounts of tariff risk. Sure, you could get a robust long-term winner on the cheap if you brave the tariff threats.

However, if you’re unsure about how bad tariffs could get or you’ve already got enough risk associated with the other Canadian stocks in your portfolio, perhaps derisking with some of the lower-beta bets could make a lot of sense. In this piece, we’ll look at two passive-income options that may be worth watching in March as we learn more about Trump tariffs and how they’ll affect the Canadian economy throughout the year.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a discount retailer to watch closely in March. With less tariff-related impact than some of the other Canadian retailers, most notably those that import a great deal of goods from the U.S., Dollarama stands out as a great place to hide.

It’s not just the limited tariff impact, though; the discount retailer also stands to gain more foot traffic as Canadians look to go the extra mile (let’s say to the Dollarama versus the local high-end organic grocer) to save several dollars on their shopping trip. Sure, Dollarama won’t be insulated from any broad inflation caused by potential retaliatory tariffs. However, I still view the company as a relatively steady ship for a patch of waters that could be a lot choppier if tariffs are thrown in.

Over the last year, the stock is up 36% — a solid gain for a Canadian retail play. More recently, however, the stock has slipped around 8%. I think this dip is a chance to buy, even if the company didn’t have the best third-quarter earnings result in the world. With a new $500 million logistics hub in Calgary and a more aggressive long-term store expansion plan in place, DOL stock, I think, has the narrative in place to warrant its hefty 35.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

Barrick Gold

Gold has been on a huge melt-up in recent months, and it’s not a mystery why. Gold miners like Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX) could be better ways to play the continued shine in the precious metals going into the year’s end. Year to date, ABX shares are up over 10% — an impressive run for a firm that appears to be making up for lost time.

The stock is still off around 35% from its all-time highs. With a modest 14.6 times P/E multiple and a generous 2.33% dividend yield, I’d not sleep on the relative value play for gold investors looking for cheaper ways to hedge their portfolios. With a 0.48 beta, the stock may hold up on those difficult days for the broad markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks, with their strong history of dividends, growing earnings, and secure yields, are essential for every investor.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Underperformers: Canadian Stocks That Missed the Mark in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Telecom and automotive stocks underperformed the Canadian stock market in 2024. Is this a pullback before the big rally?

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are compelling buys due to their consistent dividend payouts and stable cash flows.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Waste Connections stock remains well-positioned as the company continues to consolidate its industry, driving earnings and cash flows higher.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Jitendra Parashar

Beyond its solid financials, its robust backlog and expanding project portfolio make Aecon stock really attractive to buy on the…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Still Worth Buying for Growth Potential?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) offers one of the highest yields on the market with a sizable defensive moat. But is it worth…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Still a Smart Buy in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Success: Maximizing Your Investment Returns in 2025

| Andrew Button

ETFS like the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) can maximize your TFSA wealth.

Read more »