Top TSX Opportunities for Canadian Investors in 2025

These TSX stocks are likely to benefit from investments in AI infrastructure, e-commerce growth, and adoption of green energy.

Canadian investors looking for top TSX opportunities for 2025 could consider adding shares of Celestica (TSX:CLS), Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). These Canadian stocks have fundamentally strong businesses and are likely to benefit from investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, e-commerce penetration, digital shift, and adoption of green energy. Let’s take a closer look at each of these stocks.

Celestica

Celestica is a top AI play. The company is benefiting from the surge in AI infrastructure investments by hyperscale customers. Notably, its networking products within its Hardware Platform Services (HPS) business are witnessing unprecedented demand, which is supporting its financials and share price.

Celestica’s stock has soared approximately 28% year to date and an impressive 235% over the past year. This growth reflects strong demand for its AI platform and promising growth prospects.

The company’s business momentum shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. The company’s Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) portfolio, especially its data centre hardware business, provides solid growth opportunities. As AI adoption accelerates, demand for high-performance networking infrastructure will likely surge, creating significant opportunities for Celestica’s networking business. With AI training costs declining, the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency networking solutions will only increase, positioning Celestica for sustained growth.

The company’s management remains optimistic about future demand for AI-driven data centre investments and continues to expand Celestica’s footprint in this space. Recently, the company secured two major contracts that will enhance its AI system design capabilities and further strengthen its competitive edge.

Celestica is well-positioned for continued growth with the acceleration in AI adoption and rising investments in AI infrastructure.

Shopify

Shopify is a top stock to capitalize on the growing penetration of e-commerce within the retail space and the ongoing shift in selling models toward omnichannel platforms. This Canadian tech giant provides a multi-channel commerce platform and is expanding its merchant base, which now includes larger, high-volume global brands.

Further, Shopify continues to grow its gross merchandise volume (GMV) and revenue at a solid pace and is focusing on operational efficiency. Its most recent earnings report highlights this momentum, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of at least 25% revenue growth and the sixth straight quarter where GMV expanded by more than 20%. Even more compelling, Shopify has now delivered nine consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow, demonstrating its ability to scale profitably.

Looking ahead, Shopify’s investments in enterprise solutions, international markets, and offline commerce are opening new revenue streams. Moreover, it is strengthening its position in the B2B sector. These initiatives and the rising adoption of its platform and products position Shopify for sustained long-term growth. Moreover, its efforts to improve efficiency and reduce costs augur well for profitability, which will support its share price.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is another top TSX stock to buy now. This alternative asset management company is poised to deliver strong growth led by its investments in high-growth sectors such as AI infrastructure, nuclear power, and renewable energy. These industries offer a strong foundation for long-term expansion, providing Brookfield with a steady runway for growth over the coming years.

Moreover, Brookfield’s diverse portfolio and asset-light business model augur well for growth. Additionally, Brookfield’s consolidation of its credit division, growing fee-bearing capital, and rising fee-related income add stability and will likely support its long-term growth.

It has a strong balance sheet, holds significant cash reserves, and operates without debt. This financial flexibility allows the company to capitalize on new investment opportunities and enhances its shareholder value through consistent dividend payouts.

Brookfield aims to double its business over the next five years. This plan includes growing earnings at a double-digit rate. Moreover, it will support higher dividend payments and drive its share price.