Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make Major Passive Income

If you’re looking to increase your investments, then look for safe and secure TSX stocks with a solid future.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
If you’re looking to make your money work for you, mid-cap stocks can offer an excellent balance between growth and stability. With $30,000 to invest, you can generate reliable passive income by choosing two TSX stocks that are well-established and have strong dividend histories. Today, we’ll look at two potential investments that could turn your $30,000 into an income-generating powerhouse.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a diversified, mid-cap stock with a focus on aviation, manufacturing, and infrastructure. With a market cap of about $2.5 billion, EIF offers a healthy mix of stability and growth potential. As of the most recent earnings report, EIF generated $2.6 billion in revenue, showing 3.2% growth year over year. This steady performance reflects the company’s ability to weather economic shifts while delivering value to its shareholders.

EIF’s dividend is an attractive feature. With a trailing yield of 5%, the company distributes a $2.63 per share dividend annually, with a forward yield of 5%. Looking forward, EIF remains well-positioned for steady growth, particularly in its aviation and infrastructure segments, which benefit from increasing demand. While there are some risks tied to the global economy, EIF’s diversified portfolio provides a buffer against downturns. The TSX stock is on solid footing and poised to continue delivering solid returns.

Capstone

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS), another solid mid-cap option with a focus on mining, is up-and-coming but already showing strong potential. The TSX stock’s revenue for the past year reached $1.5 billion, with 30.1% growth year over year. As the demand for copper continues to rise due to its use in renewable energy technologies, Capstone is well-positioned for future growth.

Despite the mining sector being volatile, Capstone has carved out a profitable niche. With a market cap of about $6.4 billion, it’s not small by any means, but still offers room for growth as it expands its mining operations. Right now, Capstone’s dividend yield may not be the highest, but its potential for capital appreciation is an attractive feature. Capstone’s quarterly earnings growth of 30.1% shows the company is on the right track to increase profitability.

Though Capstone does not currently pay a dividend, its low forward P/E of 15.7 and growth prospects make it an opportune choice for those willing to take a little more risk for future capital gains. If the company maintains its growth trajectory, expect it to reward shareholders with dividends down the line.

Past and future

Looking at past performance, both EIF and Capstone have shown resilience in tough market conditions. EIF, with its diverse business model, has a consistent track record of profitability. Meanwhile, Capstone’s mining operations are gaining momentum as demand for copper surges.

As we look to the future, both TSX stocks have promising outlooks. EIF is poised to benefit from the ongoing growth in infrastructure and aviation, while Capstone’s focus on copper mining aligns well with the global push for clean energy. These factors provide a solid foundation for continued success, making both strong candidates for your $30,000 investment.

Bottom line

With $30,000 invested in Exchange Income and Capstone Copper, you’re not just putting your money into any stocks. You’re choosing two strong mid-cap companies that balance passive income and growth. EIF’s reliable dividend yield offers a steady income, while Capstone provides the growth potential to increase your wealth over time.

By carefully selecting these stocks, you’re setting yourself up for a future of passive income that can help you reach your financial goals. Whether you’re building wealth for retirement or looking to supplement your income, these TSX stocks could be a smart way to put your $30,000 to work.

