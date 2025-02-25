Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

In addition to its strong financials, Enbridge’s continued focus on growth initiatives and expansion makes it an excellent dividend stock for long-term income investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been volatile lately as escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions raise concerns about their potential impact on various industries. In uncertain times like these, dividend stocks can provide stability to your portfolio by generating consistent income regardless of short-term market fluctuations.

With a high 6.3% dividend yield and strong long-term fundamentals, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top stock for investors seeking immediate income. In this article, I’ll break down why this dividend-paying stock could be an excellent choice for investors looking to boost their passive income.

Analyzing Enbridge stock’s recent movement

Currently, ENB stock trades at $59.25 per share, giving it a market cap of $129.1 billion. Over the last year, the stock has climbed by 26%, outperforming many other dividend-paying energy stocks and the broader market.

Enbridge’s stability mainly comes from its essential role in North America’s energy infrastructure. The company’s pipelines transport millions of barrels of crude oil and large volumes of natural gas every single day, which boosts its cash flow regardless of market swings.

Another key reason ENB stock has held its ground is its growing natural gas business. Enbridge recently closed a massive $19 billion acquisition of three leading U.S. gas utilities, making it North America’s largest gas utility operator. This deal didn’t just expand its revenue base but also strengthened its position in the natural gas sector at a time when demand for cleaner-burning fuels is increasing year after year.

Enbridge recently posted a record-breaking year in 2024, proving that it can consistently deliver strong financial results despite short-term macroeconomic uncertainties.

Last year, the energy infrastructure giant’s adjusted net profit climbed 5.1% YoY (year over year) to $6 billion. For the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged 13% YoY to hit $18.6 billion with the help of higher mainline tolls and positive contributions from its renewable energy segment and recent acquisitions. With this strong EBITDA, the company has now been hitting its financial targets for 19 straight years, showing just how predictable its cash flow is.

An excellent choice for dividend investors

One of the most reassuring things for dividend investors is that Enbridge’s distributable cash flow rose 6% YoY in 2024 to $12.0 billion. This suggests that the company has plenty of room to maintain and even grow its dividend payments in the future. In fact, it just raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, a streak that only a few companies can match.

Why ENB stock is a great buy now

Beyond its strong financials, ENB stock is continuing to focus on accelerating its long-term growth potential. In 2024 alone, it brought $5 billion worth of projects into service and sanctioned $8 billion in new projects that should drive its future earnings. These moves included major expansions in its gas transmission network, new liquefied natural gas facilities, and strategic investments in wind and solar energy.

Given these solid fundamentals, ENB stock offers an attractive combination of high dividends and a recession-proof business model. Whether the market is up or down in the short term, Enbridge keeps rewarding its long-term investors with strong returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make Major Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to increase your investments, then look for safe and secure TSX stocks with a solid future.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Park $2K in Canada’s telecom titans for recession-proof dividends & growth. Here are five forever stocks with 5-12% yields

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Healthcare Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three healthcare stocks each offer value, growth, and stability from a sector that's only growing stronger.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) could be a great dividend play to buy for the long term.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks are attractive buys on the dip in early 2025.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

These five financial stocks are well-positioned to provide both income and growth over the long term.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Dividends and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock with an almost 9% dividend yield is quietly climbing, yet remains superbly valued.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Sleep-Easy Dividend Stocks to Watch in March

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another cheap dividend stock are worth watching closely this March as tariffs look to come online.

Read more »