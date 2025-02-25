This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

In addition to its strong financials, Enbridge’s continued focus on growth initiatives and expansion makes it an excellent dividend stock for long-term income investors.

The Canadian stock market has been volatile lately as escalating U.S.-Canada trade tensions raise concerns about their potential impact on various industries. In uncertain times like these, dividend stocks can provide stability to your portfolio by generating consistent income regardless of short-term market fluctuations.

With a high 6.3% dividend yield and strong long-term fundamentals, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top stock for investors seeking immediate income. In this article, I’ll break down why this dividend-paying stock could be an excellent choice for investors looking to boost their passive income.

Analyzing Enbridge stock’s recent movement

Currently, ENB stock trades at $59.25 per share, giving it a market cap of $129.1 billion. Over the last year, the stock has climbed by 26%, outperforming many other dividend-paying energy stocks and the broader market.

Enbridge’s stability mainly comes from its essential role in North America’s energy infrastructure. The company’s pipelines transport millions of barrels of crude oil and large volumes of natural gas every single day, which boosts its cash flow regardless of market swings.

Another key reason ENB stock has held its ground is its growing natural gas business. Enbridge recently closed a massive $19 billion acquisition of three leading U.S. gas utilities, making it North America’s largest gas utility operator. This deal didn’t just expand its revenue base but also strengthened its position in the natural gas sector at a time when demand for cleaner-burning fuels is increasing year after year.

Strong growth trends

Enbridge recently posted a record-breaking year in 2024, proving that it can consistently deliver strong financial results despite short-term macroeconomic uncertainties.

Last year, the energy infrastructure giant’s adjusted net profit climbed 5.1% YoY (year over year) to $6 billion. For the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged 13% YoY to hit $18.6 billion with the help of higher mainline tolls and positive contributions from its renewable energy segment and recent acquisitions. With this strong EBITDA, the company has now been hitting its financial targets for 19 straight years, showing just how predictable its cash flow is.

An excellent choice for dividend investors

One of the most reassuring things for dividend investors is that Enbridge’s distributable cash flow rose 6% YoY in 2024 to $12.0 billion. This suggests that the company has plenty of room to maintain and even grow its dividend payments in the future. In fact, it just raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, a streak that only a few companies can match.

Why ENB stock is a great buy now

Beyond its strong financials, ENB stock is continuing to focus on accelerating its long-term growth potential. In 2024 alone, it brought $5 billion worth of projects into service and sanctioned $8 billion in new projects that should drive its future earnings. These moves included major expansions in its gas transmission network, new liquefied natural gas facilities, and strategic investments in wind and solar energy.

Given these solid fundamentals, ENB stock offers an attractive combination of high dividends and a recession-proof business model. Whether the market is up or down in the short term, Enbridge keeps rewarding its long-term investors with strong returns.