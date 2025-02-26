Member Login
CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CGI stock is a strong option, and certainly was in the last year. But what about for 2025?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

CGI (TSX:GIB.A), a prominent player in the IT and business consulting sector, has recently unveiled its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2025. And the tech consultancy is showcasing robust financial performance. But since those earnings, is the company still a buy? Or is value already priced in? Let’s take a look to decide whether CGI stock is a buy, sell, or hold in 2025.

The numbers

CGI stock reported revenue of $3.8 billion, marking a 5.1% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores CGI’s resilience and ability to navigate the dynamic tech landscape effectively. Delving deeper into the numbers, earnings before income taxes stood at $591.7 million, reflecting a 12.3% year-over-year rise. Net earnings weren’t far behind, climbing by 12.5% to reach $438.6 million. Such figures highlight CGI’s operational efficiency and knack for maintaining profitability amidst market fluctuations.

A notable metric from the report is the bookings amounting to $4.2 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 109.8%. This indicates a healthy demand for CGI’s services and suggests a promising pipeline of future projects. Furthermore, CGI stock’s backlog has swelled to $29.8 billion, equivalent to twice its annual revenue, thus providing a solid foundation for sustained growth in the coming years.

From an investment standpoint, CGI has garnered positive attention. The average price target among analysts is pegged at $178.72, implying an upside potential of approximately 11.5% from its current trading price. This optimistic outlook is further bolstered by a consensus “Buy” recommendation from 12 analysts, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s future trajectory.

Considerations

In terms of valuation, CGI stock’s trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 21.2. Some might interpret this as a sign of overvaluation relative to its earnings. Furthermore, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio is 34.5%, indicating a moderate level of leverage. While this isn’t alarming, it’s a factor that potential investors should consider, especially in volatile economic climates.

On the dividend front, CGI stock offers a quarterly payout of $0.15 per share, translating to a modest yield of 0.35%. While this might not be particularly enticing for income-focused investors, it aligns with the company’s strategy of reinvesting earnings to fuel growth and expansion, making it a win-win for investors.

Given the current landscape, potential investors might wonder whether to buy, sell, or hold CGI stock. The company’s strong financial performance and positive analyst sentiments make a compelling case for a “Buy.” However, considerations about valuation metrics and market volatility suggest that a cautious approach is prudent. Existing shareholders might find value in holding onto their shares, capitalizing on potential appreciation. Meanwhile, prospective investors should weigh the growth prospects against the valuation concerns.

Bottom line

Taken all together, CGI stock stands out as a formidable entity in the IT consulting arena, backed by solid financials and a promising project pipeline. While the investment outlook appears favourable, it’s important to conduct comprehensive due diligence and consider individual financial goals before making any investment decisions. Even so, this company still looks like one tech stock to keep on your radar at the very least.

