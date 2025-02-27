Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

It’s no secret that TD stock had a rough year. But with a dividend and strong income, could the price be worth it?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has long been a staple in Canadian investment portfolios, known for its stability, consistent dividends, and significant presence in both Canada and the United States. As 2025 unfolds, many investors are wondering whether the current environment makes TD stock a buy, sell, or hold. Recent earnings, market conditions, and regulatory challenges have all played a role in shaping the bank’s outlook, making it essential to dig deeper before making any decisions.

The numbers

As of writing, TD stock currently boasts a market capitalization of approximately $148.13 billion, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.93 and a forward P/E of 10.91. This forward valuation suggests that analysts expect stronger earnings growth in the coming quarters. This could be promising for investors looking for value.

TD Bank’s fiscal year ended on Oct. 31, 2024, and the results were generally positive. TD stock reported a total revenue of $53.24 billion, with net income attributable to common shareholders reaching $8.32 billion. This resulted in a profit margin of 16.61%, a solid figure for a large financial institution. Year over year, TD stock saw quarterly revenue growth of 5.3%, while quarterly earnings growth soared by 26.8%, underscoring the bank’s ability to grow its bottom line even in a challenging economic environment. These numbers reflect TD stock’s strong core banking business, supported by its diversified operations across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Some problems

However, it’s impossible to ignore the regulatory headwinds TD stock faced in late 2024. The bank agreed to pay a staggering US$3.09 billion fine to U.S. authorities after failing to address anti-money laundering controls adequately. This penalty, the largest ever imposed under the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, also came with restrictions on TD stock’s ability to accept new U.S. deposits. While TD stock has since taken steps to tighten its compliance framework, the incident raised concerns about the bank’s risk management practices and its long-term growth prospects in the U.S. market. Given that TD generates a significant portion of its revenue from its American operations, any limitations on future growth south of the border could weigh on earnings.

Despite the recent fine and operational hurdles, TD stock remains fundamentally strong. Its balance sheet continues to reflect stability, with total cash holdings of $635.31 billion and a book value per share of $63.41. The bank’s return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.78%, which, while lower than some peers, remains respectable given the current market conditions. TD’s efficiency ratio also highlights its ability to manage expenses while driving revenue growth, further reinforcing the case for long-term stability.

Is income worth it?

One of the most compelling reasons to hold TD stock is its consistent and attractive dividend. The forward annual dividend rate currently stands at $4.20 per share, representing a yield of approximately 4.96% at writing. This yield is not only higher than the bank’s five-year average of 4.38% but also appealing compared to other income-generating investments in today’s market. With a payout ratio of 86.44%, TD stock’s dividend appears sustainable, provided the bank can maintain its current earnings trajectory.

From a broader perspective, TD stock’s future will likely hinge on its ability to adapt to evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining its competitive position in both Canada and the United States. The bank’s digital transformation initiatives, continued expansion in wealth management, and focus on cost control could support future growth. Moreover, the overall strength of the Canadian economy and stable interest rate environment should provide a tailwind for TD’s core lending and deposit businesses.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the decision to buy, sell, or hold TD stock in 2025 depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance. For conservative, income-focused investors, TD’s strong dividend yield and stable balance sheet make it a solid hold. For those looking for growth, the current valuation might present a buying opportunity if the bank can demonstrate resilience in the face of regulatory challenges. However, more risk-averse investors might prefer to wait until the upcoming earnings release provides greater clarity. As always, keeping an eye on future developments and maintaining a diversified portfolio remains the best approach in navigating today’s complex market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

dividends grow over time
Bank Stocks

One Magnificent TSX Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is launching a massive buyback program with its proceeds from selling Charles Schwab stock.

Read more »

Asset Management
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock to continue delivering strong returns to patient investors in the…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock is growing in many ways, including its dividend, making it a top growth stock to buy right…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

TD Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock might seem like a great buy with its higher yield, but CIBC stock might be the better buy.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy While it’s Below $71?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down more than 8% in 2025. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

A Momentum Stock That’s Actually Still Quite Cheap

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock looks like a cheap momentum bet for 2025.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Bank Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t sleep on the long-term growth potential that can come from maximizing returns in your TFSA.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

If you’re looking for a steady income stream with moderate growth potential, Bank of Nova Scotia stock is a reasonable…

Read more »