Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Value Investors

These Canadian stocks offer everything from long-term growth to value and even income. So, what’s the hold up?

Investing can feel like a balancing act, especially for value investors who want to stretch their dollars without compromising on quality. The Canadian market has plenty of opportunities, but finding the right mix of stability, growth potential, and reasonable valuation takes a bit of digging. Three standout TSX-listed companies offer that sweet spot for value-focused investors. Each company has weathered economic cycles, delivered reliable returns, and positioned itself for long-term growth, making them solid picks for a diversified, value-oriented portfolio.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and agricultural services, has had a mixed year. Yet that’s exactly why it stands out as a value play. In its most recent earnings report, Nutrien posted fourth-quarter net earnings of $118 million, a decline from $176 million in the same quarter last year. While this might sound concerning at first glance, the dip was largely due to lower potash prices and softer demand for agricultural products in certain regions.

However, the Canadian stock’s core business remains strong, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13.7 and a 4.16% forward annual dividend yield. For investors willing to look past short-term volatility, Nutrien offers a chance to buy into a global leader at a discount, especially with food security and sustainable agriculture remaining long-term growth drivers.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) has also proven its resilience, making it an attractive option for value seekers. In the fourth quarter of 2024, CIBC reported an adjusted net income of $1.89 billion, up from $1.52 billion a year earlier. This 24% jump was driven by stronger performance across its core banking and wealth management segments, alongside a notable 22.5% reduction in provisions for credit losses.

CIBC’s forward P/E ratio of 11.2 suggests it’s trading below historical averages, while its 4.46% forward annual dividend yield provides steady passive income. For value investors, CIBC’s balance of growth and stability makes it a compelling choice, especially given its conservative approach to risk management.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) rounds out the trio as another stalwart in the value investing world. While the Canadian stock reported a slight dip in fourth-quarter net income, falling to $1.6 billion from $1.7 billion in the previous year, core earnings actually increased to $1.9 billion.

This growth was driven by strong performance in its wealth and asset management division, particularly in Asia, where Manulife continues to expand its footprint. With a forward P/E ratio of just 10.3 and a 4.10% dividend yield, Manulife is trading at a discount compared to both the broader market and its historical averages. Its focus on low-risk, high-return products and expanding its digital capabilities further cements its appeal for long-term investors.

Foolish takeaway

Beyond the numbers, what makes these companies especially attractive is their ability to navigate economic uncertainty while rewarding shareholders. Nutrien, for example, is not just a fertilizer company but a key player in the transition to sustainable agriculture. CIBC, however, benefits from its diversified business model, balancing traditional banking with wealth management and capital markets. Manulife’s appeal lies in its global reach and disciplined approach to risk management. While many insurers struggle with low-interest-rate environments, Manulife has proactively shifted its product mix toward less interest-sensitive offerings, including fee-based wealth management services.

Ultimately, Nutrien, CIBC, and Manulife represent the kind of Canadian stocks that can anchor a long-term investment portfolio. Each offers a rare mix of affordability, resilience, and income, all while maintaining solid growth prospects. For Canadian investors looking to build wealth steadily without chasing speculative trends, these blue-chip names provide a compelling case for inclusion in any well-rounded portfolio. With strong fundamentals, shareholder-friendly policies, and potential for capital appreciation, these are the kind of Canadian stocks you can hold with confidence for years to come.