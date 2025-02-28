Member Login
Home » Investing » Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

These two tech stocks might seem similar, but one offers way more risk while another offers pretty much nothing but stability.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of high finance, even the wealthiest investors occasionally shuffle their portfolios, making moves that leave the rest of us scratching our heads. Recently, a curious trend has emerged. Some billionaires are selling off shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Meanwhile, others are setting their sights on Canada’s own Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). At first glance, it seems like an unusual swap. Why trade out of a dominant tech giant in the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) space for a mid-cap software company specializing in supply chain management? But when you dig into the numbers and the market trends, it starts to make sense.

Why not Meta?

Meta stock, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been a staple in billionaire portfolios for years. The tech giant has enjoyed a meteoric rise in valuation, reporting impressive growth figures quarter after quarter. In its most recent earnings, Meta reported revenue of US$48.39 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, up 21% year over year. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) soared to $8.02 from $5.33 in the same quarter last year. The company’s advertising business continues to thrive, bolstered by its aggressive push into AI-powered ad targeting. In fact, daily active users across its platforms reached 3.35 billion in December 2024, a 5% increase from the previous year. There’s no question that Meta stock remains a dominant force in the tech world.

Despite these strong numbers, some investors have been offloading Meta shares. One reason is the increasing regulatory pressure and legal challenges the company faces. Recently, Meta stock reached a legal settlement with former U.S. president Donald Trump over his suspension from the platform. Adding yet another complication to its already complex relationship with governments worldwide. At the same time, its Reality Labs division, which focuses on virtual and augmented reality, continues to lose billions. While Meta stock’s push into the metaverse was once hailed as the future of the internet, it has yet to generate significant returns, leaving many investors skeptical about its long-term profitability.

Head to Kinaxis

Meanwhile, in Canada, Kinaxis has been quietly but steadily gaining traction among institutional investors. While it lacks the flashy brand recognition of Meta stock, Kinaxis has carved out a lucrative niche in the enterprise software market. The company provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions to major corporations, helping them navigate global logistics, demand forecasting, and inventory planning.

Kinaxis’s most recent earnings reflect its growing importance. In Q3 2024, the company reported a total revenue of $121.5 million, a 12% increase year over year. More notably, its Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue climbed 16% to $78.6 million. Unlike Meta stock, which relies heavily on advertising, Kinaxis operates on a subscription-based model that provides consistent, recurring revenue. With adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin that remains strong, the company demonstrates its ability to grow efficiently while maintaining profitability.

Growth versus risk

So why are some billionaire investors shifting their attention from Meta stock to Kinaxis? For one, it’s a classic case of looking for stability and growth potential in an uncertain market. Meta’s valuation, despite its strong earnings, remains highly sensitive to changes in advertising trends and regulatory risks. The company is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.4, which is reasonable for a high-growth stock but still leaves little room for error. Kinaxis, however, offers a different kind of appeal. Steady, predictable revenue in a business segment that’s critical to global commerce.

Another factor at play is the broader shift toward enterprise software. While consumer-facing tech companies like Meta stock are constantly battling user growth concerns, shifting engagement patterns, and ad market volatility, companies like Kinaxis benefit from long-term corporate contracts.

None of this means Meta stock is a bad investment — far from it. The company continues to generate immense cash flow and remains at the forefront of AI and social media. But for those looking for a compelling alternative, Kinaxis offers steady, subscription-based revenue, a crucial role in global business operations, and a valuation that still leaves room for significant growth. The fact that some of the world’s savviest investors are making the switch suggests that Kinaxis may be one of the TSX’s best-kept secrets, at least for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to quality TSX stocks such as Docebo and NFI right now.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) could profitably power tariffs-stricken global trade. Two more Canadian tech stocks may grow a $2,500 investment with…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Shopify Has Risen 56% Over 12 Months: Is it Still a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its favourable market conditions, growth initiatives, and improved profitability, I expect Shopify’s stock price rally to continue.

Read more »

Nvidia Voyager Headquarters
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Tumbling This Week. Is This a Chance to Buy?

| Howard Smith

Shares are down more than 13% in the past five days.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what kind of growth stocks to hold for the years ahead? These three stocks would be good…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian AI stocks could see solid gains in the years to come as they continue to integrate AI…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Shopify Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest updates on Shopify. Discover its journey from pandemic success to recent challenges and strategic changes.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock is one investment Canadians will wish they had latched onto before it climbed sky high.

Read more »