Member Login
Home » Investing » The Savviest Data Centre Stock to Buy With $600 Right Now

The Savviest Data Centre Stock to Buy With $600 Right Now

If you want in on future income but from a safe stock, this data centre stock is probably the absolute best you can buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of data centre stocks. Yet it should be. This global infrastructure giant has quietly positioned itself as a key player in the digital world, making it one of the savviest investments you can make right now with $600. While tech giants build the flashy front end of the internet, Brookfield provides the backbone. The critical infrastructure that keeps everything running smoothly.

The numbers

BIP’s recent earnings report, released on Jan. 30, 2025, highlighted just how strong its position has become. The data centre stock reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82, significantly beating analysts’ expectations of $0.24. Revenue came in at $21.04 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 9.5%. This performance is a testament to the company’s ability to deliver consistent results, even in a volatile market. It’s not just about the numbers, though. BIP’s strategic moves in the data centre space are what truly make it stand out.

A key part of Brookfield’s strategy has been its aggressive expansion into data centre infrastructure. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop nearly one gigawatt of data centre capacity over three years, aiming to meet the growing demand from cloud providers and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services. This initiative alone is expected to increase the data centre stock’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by more than five times compared to previous years, demonstrating how central data centres have become to BIP’s growth story.

More to come

Brookfield also partnered with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to acquire Compass Datacenters, a company specializing in hyperscale data centre facilities. This acquisition not only expanded BIP’s footprint but also strengthened its relationships with major tech clients. With data consumption and cloud storage needs skyrocketing, Brookfield’s investment in Compass ensures it remains at the forefront of this digital transformation.

The company hasn’t stopped there. BIP recently committed up to €20 billion to develop AI infrastructure in France. A move aligned with the French government’s ambitions to become a global AI hub. This investment highlights Brookfield’s forward-thinking approach, ensuring its infrastructure portfolio stays relevant as technology continues to evolve. It’s not just about passive investments. It’s about building the future of digital connectivity.

Getting income now

Despite its focus on growth, Brookfield hasn’t forgotten about its investors. The data centre stock declared a quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit, marking its 16th consecutive distribution increase. That kind of reliability, especially in a high-growth sector, is hard to find. With a forward dividend yield of 5.29% at writing, BIP offers a rare combination of income and growth potential.

Financially, Brookfield remains strong. The company has a market cap of $21.6 billion and holds $2.07 billion in cash. While its total debt stands at $51.09 billion, its current ratio of 3.33 shows it can comfortably manage its obligations. The data centre stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.22. Thus reflecting the market’s confidence in its future earnings potential. Its 52-week range of $34.36 to $50.46 suggests that the current price near $45 offers solid value.

Bottom line

Brookfield’s diversified portfolio, spanning utilities, transport, midstream assets, and digital infrastructure, gives it resilience. If one sector slows down, others can pick up the slack. This balance, combined with the data centre stock’s focus on high-growth areas like data centres and AI infrastructure, makes it a standout choice, especially for investors looking to benefit from the digital economy without taking on excessive risk.

With $600, you’re not just buying stock. You’re buying into the infrastructure that powers the internet, AI, and cloud computing. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a rare combination of stability, growth potential, and income, making it a smart addition to any portfolio. As the world becomes increasingly digital, BIP is perfectly positioned to grow alongside it, making now an excellent time to invest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

From High-Flyer to Value Play, Will Cargojet Stock Ever Be Ready for Takeoff?

| Adam Othman

Buying a stock that has been bearish for years can require more than just a healthy risk tolerance; it requires…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't make your life difficult. Grab a TFSA, a top dividend stock, and enjoy your retirement sooner!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stability and longevity, these five Canadian stocks are ones I'd hold for decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock offers dividends, growth, and stability. Oh yeah, and one excellent deal for today's investor.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Deep Value, Strong Dividends: 2 Robust Stocks to Buy Up on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII) and another dividend grower look to be trading at nice discounts.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer dividends, but does Enbridge stock still look like the best option?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025 Stays at $7,000: What to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more income from your $7,000 TFSA investment? Then consider EIF stock first and foremost.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Champions to Earn Reliable Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The following three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable passive income.

Read more »