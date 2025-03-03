The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

These three Canadian stocks offer a perfect mix of diverse investments and income, offering major gains, even with just $4,000.

So, you’ve got $4,000 burning a hole in your pocket and a keen eye on the Canadian stock market? Well, let’s dive into three mid-cap stocks that might just make your investment journey both exciting and rewarding. Today, we’ll focus on EQB (TSX:EQB), WSP Global (TSX:WSP), and FirstService (TSX:FSV) for investors wanting some safe and secure income.

EQB

EQB, formerly known as Equitable Group, has been making waves in the Canadian financial sector. In its first quarter (Q1)of 2025, EQB reported a net income of $107.4 million, up from $104.23 million a year ago. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.98, marking an 8% year-over-year increase.

This consistent growth isn’t just a flash in the pan. Over the past few years, EQB has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, carving out a niche in the alternative lending space. With a return on equity of 15.2% for Q1 2025, the company showcases efficient use of shareholder funds.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic. The consensus 12-month price target for EQB stands at approximately $122.10, suggesting a potential upside from its current trading price. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.64, EQB offers a blend of value and growth. Thus making it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the financial sector.

WSP

WSP Global is a titan in the engineering and professional services realm. In August 2024, WSP announced its intention to acquire U.S.-based Power Engineers for $1.78 billion. Now, it is aiming to bolster its position in the energy transition sector. This strategic move is expected to enhance WSP’s service offerings and expand its footprint in the U.S. market.

Financially, WSP has been on a robust trajectory. The Canadian stock’s market capitalization has grown from $23.15 billion in December 2023 to $33.67 billion by December 2024. This growth reflects WSP’s successful project execution and strategic acquisitions. With a forward P/E ratio of 27.93, investors are pricing in strong future earnings potential.

The future looks promising for WSP. As global infrastructure projects gain momentum and the push for sustainable solutions intensifies, WSP’s expertise positions it well to capitalize on these trends. For investors eyeing the industrial sector, WSP offers a compelling growth narrative.

FirstService

FirstService specializes in property services, including residential property management and services to commercial clients. The Canadian stock has been proactive in expanding its service lines, anticipating significant growth in its roofing segment. And with expectations of over 50% revenue growth in Q1 2025, supported by key acquisitions.

Financial metrics indicate a stable growth pattern. FirstService’s market capitalization increased from $9.58 billion in December 2023 to $11.59 billion by December 2024. The Canadian stock’s strategic acquisitions and diversified service offerings have contributed to this upward trajectory. With a forward P/E ratio of 31.45, the market acknowledges FirstService’s growth prospects.

Looking ahead, FirstService’s focus on essential property services ensures a steady demand, even in varying economic conditions. For investors seeking a blend of stability and growth in the real estate services sector, FirstService presents a viable option.

Bottom line

Investing in mid-cap stocks like these three Canadian stocks offers a balanced approach, combining growth potential with relative stability. Each of these companies has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic foresight, positioning them well for future growth. As always, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider your investment goals and risk tolerance before making any decisions.