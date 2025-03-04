Member Login
An 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

This dividend stock has value, passive income, and a drool-worthy dividend yield. So add it to your watchlist today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

If you’re on the hunt for a reliable investment that offers a steady stream of monthly income, look no further than Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). This Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) not only boasts an impressive dividend yield. It also pays out cash to its unit-holders every single month. On top of that, the dividend stock currently offers value that many investors will find drool worthy. So, let’s dive into what makes this trust a standout choice for income-focused investors. And why it belongs on your watchlist today.

The stock

Firm Capital is dedicated to creating long-term value through disciplined investing and capital preservation. Its diversified portfolio includes multi-residential, industrial, and net lease convenience retail properties, thereby providing a balanced mix of assets that contribute to stable distributable income.

As of its most recent trading session, Firm Capital was priced at $6.05 per unit, reflecting a market capitalization of approximately $223.4 million. Over the past year, the trust’s units have traded between a low of $3.97 and a high of $6.25, showcasing resilience and growth potential in varying market conditions.

One of the most appealing aspects of Firm Capital Property Trust is its attractive dividend yield. With a forward annual dividend rate of $0.52 per unit, investors enjoy a yield of about 8.6% as of writing. This monthly payout not only provides regular income. It also allows for more frequent compounding when dividends are reinvested.

Value and income

In terms of financial performance, the trust reported revenues of $60.3 million over the trailing 12 months. This includes net income attributable to common unit-holders of $34.9 million. These figures translate to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95, resulting in a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4. Such metrics indicate efficient operations and a strong capacity to generate profits.

Looking ahead, analysts have a consensus target price of $5.75 for the dividend stock. This is slightly below its current trading price. However, the trust’s diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions position it well for sustained growth and income generation. Therefore, continue to watch this dividend stock and analyst recommendations.

Investors seeking monthly income will appreciate the trust’s commitment to regular distributions. The next dividend date is scheduled for March 17, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. This consistent payout schedule underscores the trust’s dedication to providing steady returns to its unit-holders. Moreover, Firm Capital Property Trust’s disciplined investment approach focuses on capital preservation and stable income generation. By co-owning a diversified property portfolio, the trust mitigates risks associated with any single asset class, enhancing its resilience against market volatility.

Bottom line

Firm Capital offers investors an opportunity to earn a substantial monthly income through its impressive dividend yield. Its diversified portfolio, consistent financial performance, and commitment to unit-holders make it a compelling choice for those seeking reliable and regular returns in the real estate sector. So if you’re a Canadian investor seeking out more income on a monthly basis, then this dividend stock certainly belongs on your watchlist.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

