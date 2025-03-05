3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean on in Uncertain Times

These dividend stocks are reliable amid uncertain times, given their strong history of dividend payments, earnings growth, and secure yields.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is witnessing volatility amid macro concerns and tensions surrounding U.S. tariffs on Canada. Adding top-quality dividend stocks to your portfolio during such uncertain times can generate stress-free passive income and add stability.

Against this backdrop, here are the three reliable Canadian stocks known for their resilient dividend payments regardless of the economic situation. These stocks have solid fundamentals and durable payouts, making them reliable investments for generating stress-free passive income in uncertain times.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one of the reliable dividend stocks investors can lean on amid uncertain times. While the higher tariffs may adversely impact transport stocks, Canadian National Railway will likely navigate these uncertain times well. The company, which operates an extensive rail network, plays a significant role in Canada’s supply chain and is likely to see steady demand, which will support its dividend payouts.

The company’s ability to consistently generate resilient earnings and cash flows enables it to reward its shareholders with higher dividends. Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years, with the latest hike of 5% for 2025. Besides higher dividends, the company offers a decent yield of 2.5%.

Canadian National Railway’s focus on expanding its rail network, diversified exposure to various sectors, and efforts to improve operational efficiency will continue to help it deliver solid earnings and dividend growth. It projects its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow by 10% to 15% in 2025 and anticipates its adjusted EPS growth in the high single-digit range through 2026. A growing earnings base will support its higher dividend payments in the future.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top stock known for its consistent dividend payouts in all market conditions. This electric utility company has a diversified portfolio of regulated assets, which enables it to generate low-risk earnings and predictable cash flows, supporting its payouts.

Thanks to its growing earnings and resilient cash flows, Fortis has raised its distributions for 51 consecutive years. Meanwhile, Fortis stock offers a secured yield of 3.8%.

Given its resilient business model and growing rate base, Fortis will likely continue to pay higher dividends in the coming years. The company’s $26 billion capital plan will enable it to expand its rate base at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. This will likely help the company to generate low-risk earnings, driving higher dividends. Fortis’s management expects to grow its dividends by 4–6% annually through 2029.

Further, its solid transmission investment pipeline and energy transition opportunities bode well for future growth and will likely support its payouts.

TC Energy

Canadian investors could also consider adding TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock to their portfolios. While the energy markets of the U.S. and Canada are highly interdependent, the company derives 97% of its comparable earnings from regulated cost-of-service frameworks or take-or-pay contracts, reducing exposure to commodity price fluctuations. This stability will support TC Energy’s financial performance, making it a resilient choice for reliable income.

This energy infrastructure company is poised to benefit from its diverse portfolio and opportunities in natural gas, nuclear, and other power and energy solutions. This will likely generate resilient cash flows and provide flexibility in its capital allocation.

The energy giant has a highly regulated and contracted asset base, which enables it to generate stable cash flows regardless of market conditions, supporting higher payouts. Moreover, TC Energy will likely benefit from higher system utilization, productivity savings, and a strong balance sheet. Furthermore, its multi-billion secured capital projects will drive higher earnings and payouts.

Notably, TC Energy has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Further, it will likely increase its dividend by 3–5% annually in the long term. TC Energy stock offers a compelling yield of 5.8%.