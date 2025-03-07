Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

Looking for diversification as well as income in 2025? These two ETFs are the perfect combination.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to navigating the Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) landscape in 2025, two funds stand out for income-focused investors. Those are the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) and the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV). Both aim to provide attractive yields through covered call strategies, but differ in composition and approach.

ZWC

ZWC focuses on high-dividend Canadian companies, employing a covered call strategy to enhance income. This means it holds dividend-paying stocks and writes call options to generate additional premiums. As of the latest data, ZWC boasts a distribution yield of 6.6%, offering investors a steady income stream. The fund’s top holdings include major Canadian banks and energy companies, reflecting its emphasis on stable, high-yield sectors.

In terms of performance, ZWC has shown resilience. Year-to-date, it has delivered a total return of 0.37%. This modest gain underscores its defensive positioning, which can be particularly appealing during volatile market periods. The fund’s strategy of combining dividend income with option premiums has helped cushion against market downturns.

Looking ahead, ZWC’s focus on high-quality, dividend-paying companies positions it well for the future. The covered call strategy may limit upside potential in rapidly rising markets. Yet it provides a buffer during sideways or declining markets. Investors seeking consistent income with moderate growth potential might find ZWC aligns with their objectives.

HDIV

On the other hand, HDIV takes a multi-sector approach by investing in a diversified portfolio of covered call ETFs. This structure offers exposure to various sectors, aiming to replicate the 1.3 times multiple of the Solactive Multi-Sector Covered Call ETFs Index. As of writing, HDIV offers a yield of about 11%, appealing to those seeking higher income.

However, this higher yield comes with increased complexity. HDIV’s use of leverage amplifies both potential returns and risks. While the fund’s diversified approach can mitigate sector-specific downturns, the leverage factor means investors should be prepared for greater volatility. It’s essential to assess whether this aligns with one’s risk tolerance and investment goals.

Performance-wise, HDIV has experienced fluctuations. Over the past 52 weeks, it has risen by an average of 0.6%, based on the past three years of stock performance. While this indicates some growth, the leveraged nature of the fund means that returns can vary more significantly compared to those of non-leveraged ETFs.

Looking forward, HDIV’s strategy of combining sector diversification with a covered call approach may offer substantial income. However, investors should be mindful of the potential for amplified losses due to leverage, especially in volatile markets. It’s crucial to weigh the attractive yield against the associated risks.

Foolish takeaway

Both ZWC and HDIV present compelling options for income-focused investors in 2025. ZWC offers a more traditional approach with a focus on high-dividend Canadian companies and a covered call strategy to enhance income. Its conservative nature may appeal to those seeking steady income with moderate growth potential. HDIV, with its leveraged, multi-sector strategy, provides a higher yield but comes with increased risk and complexity. Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and income needs when choosing between these ETFs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call Fund. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Is Choice Properties Stock a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top REIT looks primed to rise, and with a dividend yield at 5.5%, now is a great time to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Kay Ng

By investing $15,000 in solid dividend stocks in your TFSA, you can start your cash-generating tax-free machine!

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 6% in 2025.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be near 52-week highs, but more could be on the way for investors.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime for the picking after increasing dividends yet again for investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Earn reliable streams of monthly passive income from First National Financial and two other TSX monthly dividend stocks with +5%…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utilities Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Security? Check. Stability? Check. Dividends? Check! So, what's holding back Canadians from investing?

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are Canadian stocks, and then there are these top-notch, prime, cream of the crop Canadian stocks.

Read more »