Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools available to eligible Canadians looking to grow their wealth. But beyond simply saving, you can transform your TFSA into a cash-generating powerhouse by investing in dividend stocks. With an investment of $15,000, you could create a reliable income stream that grows over time. Here’s how.

The current market: Seize opportunities by selecting for value

The Canadian stock market has delivered a remarkable return of nearly 20% over the last year, though this is considered to be an exception. Historically, the 10-year average return for the market has been about 8.8%. While it might seem wise to wait for a market correction before investing, if you’re ready to make your move now, there are solid dividend stocks trading at good valuations. Investing strategically can help you turn your $15,000 into a cash-creating machine.

Power Corporation: A steady dividend payer

One stock that could be a strong contender for your TFSA is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). This holding company has diverse interests across financial services, insurance, and asset management, providing you with exposure to multiple sectors. Power Corp. has proven its worth over the years, with a 10-year average return of nearly 10%, and it pays out a market-beating dividend. Currently, the company offers a dividend yield of 4.5%, significantly higher than the Canadian market’s 2.8%.

At the time of writing, Power Corp. is trading at $50.44 per share, and analysts have a near-term price target of $51.81, suggesting it’s fairly valued. With investments in strong businesses like Great-West Lifeco, Power Corp. is well-positioned to continue growing. If you were to invest $7,500 in Power Corp., you could expect to earn about $337 annually in dividends. Plus, Power Corp’s commitment to increasing dividends means you could see even higher payouts in the near future, with a potential dividend hike coming up next month.

Bank of Nova Scotia: A dividend champion at a discount

Another attractive stock to consider is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), one of Canada’s oldest and most reliable dividend payers. With a history of paying dividends every year since 1833 and having maintained or increased them for at least 50 years, Scotiabank is a solid choice for long-term income investors. The stock has recently dipped 13% from its 52-week high, which presents an opportunity to buy at a discount.

At its current price of $69.70 per share at writing, Scotiabank offers a stunning dividend yield of 6.1%, more than double the market’s yield. Analysts believe the stock is trading at a 12% discount, making it an appealing option in a market that’s been trending upward. With a $7,500 investment in Scotiabank, you could earn around $456 in dividends annually. This steady income stream, combined with the bank’s potential for long-term growth, makes Scotiabank a prime candidate for your TFSA.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building cash flow in your TFSA

By investing your $15,000 in dividend-paying stocks like Power Corp. and Bank of Nova Scotia, you can create a cash-generating machine within your TFSA. These stocks not only provide reliable income but also offer the potential for long-term growth. Whether you’re looking for stability, consistent payouts, or the opportunity to reinvest dividends for compounding growth, these companies are strong candidates for any investor seeking to maximize their TFSA’s potential.