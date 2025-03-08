Member Login
What’s Next for Shopify Stock?

Shopify stock continues to show volatility, but what should investors think with its future of AI in focus?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has long been one of Canada’s greatest tech success stories. The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant transformed from a niche platform for small businesses into a global powerhouse, helping merchants of all sizes build online stores and process transactions seamlessly. If you had invested in Shopify years ago, you would have likely seen massive returns, especially during the pandemic when e-commerce boomed. But as with all high-growth stocks, Shopify stock has had its share of ups and downs.

What happened?

Lately, Shopify stock has been on a wild ride. After reaching incredible highs in 2021, the company saw a major pullback as the post-pandemic world settled into a more balanced e-commerce environment. Interest rate hikes, shifting consumer spending habits, and increasing competition all played a role in its recent volatility. Investors have been wondering: is Shopify stock still a top tech stock, or should they be looking elsewhere for growth opportunities?

The company’s latest earnings report sheds some light on its trajectory. Shopify stock reported a 31% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching $2.81 billion. Gross merchandise volume, the total value of goods sold through its platform, also jumped 24% to $94.4 billion. These are impressive numbers that show Shopify is still growing at a strong pace, even in a more challenging environment. However, while earnings per share (EPS) rose 29% to $0.44, it slightly missed analysts’ expectations of 43 cents. While not a major miss, it does show that the market remains extremely sensitive to Shopify’s profitability, especially as the company continues to invest heavily in its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools.

The stock market’s reaction to Shopify’s results has been mixed. As of writing, Shopify stock closed at $106.58, dropping nearly 5% from the previous day. Over the past year, it has seen major swings. This kind of volatility is common for high-growth tech stocks, but it also raises questions about whether Shopify stock can sustain its momentum and deliver long-term returns.

Future outlook

One of the biggest factors influencing Shopify’s future is its push into AI. The company has rolled out an AI-powered suite called “Shopify Magic,” designed to help merchants streamline everything from marketing to customer service. AI has become a hot trend in tech, and Shopify stock is banking on it to improve its platform and keep merchants engaged. While this could be a game-changer, it also comes with costs. AI investments are expensive, and some analysts worry that these innovations might not translate into immediate profits.

There’s also the question of competition. Shopify stock may be the leader in e-commerce solutions, but it isn’t the only player in the game. Large companies like Amazon and smaller competitors like Lightspeed Commerce are always looking for ways to attract merchants and shoppers. Shopify stock has an edge with its merchant-friendly platform and strong brand reputation, but staying ahead in this space requires constant innovation and investment.

So, is Shopify still a buy? Analysts have mixed opinions. Some remain bullish, pointing to its strong revenue growth and expanding merchant base as signs of a solid long-term investment. Others are more cautious, worrying that high operating costs and potential margin pressures from partnerships with companies like PayPal could weigh on future profitability.

Bottom line

While Shopify stock continues to be a dominant force in e-commerce, its stock will likely remain volatile as the company balances growth and profitability. Investors should weigh their risk tolerance and consider whether they want to ride the Shopify wave or look at mid-cap tech stocks that might offer a different kind of opportunity. Either way, Canadian tech still has a lot to offer, and Shopify stock remains one of its most fascinating stories.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Lightspeed Commerce, and PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

