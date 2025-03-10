Member Login
Home » Investing » Dollarama: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Dollarama: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Dollarama stock may be growing like a weed, but does that mean it will continue to do so for future investors?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has long been a favourite among Canadian shoppers seeking value. And its performance on the stock market mirrored this popularity. Yet as we delve into 2025, investors are pondering: Is Dollarama stock a buy, sell, or hold? Let’s unpack the details.

The numbers

In its third quarter of fiscal 2025, Dollarama reported sales of $1.6 billion, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year. This uptick was driven by the addition of 60 new stores over the past year and a 3.3% rise in comparable store sales. Notably, the number of transactions grew by 5.1%, even though the average transaction size dipped by 1.7%. The surge in demand for consumables played a significant role in these figures.

Over the past three years, Dollarama stock soared by over 125%, reflecting its robust business model and consistent growth. However, in the last two months, the stock has experienced a nearly 10% decline, prompting investors to reassess its valuation and future prospects.

However, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating for Dollarama stock, with an average 12-month price target of approximately $150.09. This suggests a modest upside from current levels, indicating cautious optimism about the company’s trajectory.

Doing well

Dollarama continues its expansion, operating 1,601 stores as of writing, up from 1,541 the previous year. The company has also revised its long-term target, aiming for 2,200 stores in Canada by 2034, an increase from the earlier goal of 2,000 by 2031. Plans are underway to establish a logistics hub in Western Canada to support this growth.

The company’s gross margin stood at 44.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, slightly down from 45.4% the previous year. This decrease is attributed to higher sales of lower-margin consumable products and increased logistics costs. Nonetheless, Dollarama’s ability to maintain strong margins showcases its operational efficiency..

Dollarama stock continues to reward shareholders with regular dividends. The most recent quarterly dividend of $0.092 per share was paid on February 7, 2025, translating to an annualized dividend of $0.37 and a yield of 0.25%. The company’s payout ratio remains conservative, allowing for reinvestment into growth initiatives.

Future outlook

As consumers grapple with rising living costs, Dollarama’s value proposition becomes increasingly appealing. The company’s focus on low-priced essentials positions it well to capture budget-conscious shoppers – a trend that has bolstered its sales and could continue to do so.

Dollarama’s strategic expansion and resilient business model suggest a positive outlook. The planned increase in store count and establishment of a new logistics hub indicate the company’s commitment to meeting growing consumer demand and enhancing operational efficiency.

While Dollarama stock has experienced significant growth, the recent dip presents a potential entry point for investors. However, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8, it’s essential to weigh the company’s growth prospects against its current valuation.

Bottom line

Dollarama’s consistent performance, strategic growth plans, and strong market position make it a compelling consideration for investors. However, given its current valuation, potential investors should assess their investment goals and risk tolerance. For those seeking steady growth and exposure to the retail sector, Dollarama stock remains a solid option.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I've long appreciated the investments in these three top Canadian stocks, and I plan to make more gains in 2025!

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some beginner-friendly stocks to kickstart your portfolio? Here are three must-have options to consider today.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for diversification as well as income in 2025? These two ETFs are the perfect combination.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be near 52-week highs, but more could be on the way for investors.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Building Wealth With Stocks: A True North Strategy for Consistent Returns

| Kay Ng

Build wealth via stock investing by focusing on strong businesses, embracing dividends, buying growth stocks, and diversifying your portfolio.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are Canadian stocks, and then there are these top-notch, prime, cream of the crop Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for safe ETFs with solid income? These three are a solid place to start.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Outlook for Barrick Gold Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stock Barrick may have proven itself in the past, but with geopolitical issues on hand, should investors move elsewhere?

Read more »