Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock in 2025

Outlook for Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock in 2025

Market volatility in 2025 could be the opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate shares in Alimentation Couche-Tard on weakness.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has faced challenges in recent months, showing a consistent downward trend since early 2024. Trading around a $10 range, the stock has recently fallen to the lower end of this channel, currently priced at around $70 per share. While this dip may seem concerning for short-term investors, it presents an attractive entry point for those with a long-term view. The fundamentals suggest that Couche-Tard remains a solid investment, even in the face of short-term volatility.

A history of resilience and growth

Over the past two decades, Couche-Tard has proven its ability to thrive through economic cycles, consistently demonstrating resilient earnings. The global convenience store and roadside fuel retailer has built a robust business model, primarily driven by fuel sales and convenience store merchandise. Despite market fluctuations, Couche-Tard’s earnings have grown steadily, with the company showing impressive resilience even in tough economic conditions.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 18, the stock now appears reasonably valued after its recent pullback. For long-term investors, this could be an ideal time to accumulate shares of a company with a solid growth trajectory. Couche-Tard’s long-term performance remains attractive, and its ability to grow during various economic conditions only adds to its investment appeal.

A strong dividend-growth story

Another compelling reason to consider Couche-Tard is its impressive dividend growth. The trustworthy Canadian dividend knight has raised its dividend for about 15 consecutive years, with an astounding 25.7% annual growth rate during that period. The recent dividend hike of 11% in November 2024 brings its current yield to 1.1%. This consistent dividend growth speaks to the company’s strong financial discipline and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

For income-focused investors, Couche-Tard offers a solid dividend stream backed by a sustainable and growing business. With the stock now priced lower, this could be an attractive opportunity to lock in a slightly higher yield while benefiting from potential capital appreciation as the company continues to expand.

Strategic acquisitions and long-term growth potential

Couche-Tard is not only focused on organic growth but also has an eye on strategic acquisitions to fuel further expansion. It is still pursuing a potential acquisition of 7-Eleven’s parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Bloomberg reported that Couche-Tard executives, including founder and chairman Alain Bouchard, are in Tokyo to advance discussions this week. This move underscores the company’s ambition to grow beyond its current footprint of approximately 16,800 sites worldwide.

In addition to the 7-Eleven acquisition, Couche-Tard sees a significant opportunity in the fragmented U.S. market, where it could make further strategic acquisitions to expand its reach. This focus on both organic and inorganic growth, coupled with its disciplined financial management, makes Couche-Tard well-positioned for long-term success.

A recession-resilient stock with growth potential

Despite a challenging year for Couche-Tard stock — down over 12% compared to the market’s 15% gain — the company’s 10-year total rate of return of about 12% has outpaced the Canadian stock market’s return of nearly 9%. The recent underperformance may present an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to add shares of this recession-resilient company to their portfolios.

With a volatile market expected in 2025, Couche-Tard’s proven track record and growth prospects make it an attractive stock for those looking to invest for the long haul. For investors willing to look past short-term market movements, 2025 could be the perfect time to build a position in this strong and reliable stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Is Propel Stock a Buy While it’s Below $25?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Propel is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a steep discount to consensus price…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Tech Stocks

Is Dye & Durham Stock a Buy After Falling in February? 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the implications of Dye & Durham's boardroom drama on the stock's performance and its long-term prospects.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs Sun Life?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income? Insurance stocks offer an interesting opportunity, especially when it comes to these two Canadian stocks.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Despite its recent dip in the share price, Celestia stock might be the smartest investment you can make for your…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock may have the headlines, but this other tech stock deserves its own recognition from investors.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Palantir Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

While Palantir trades at a steep multiple, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX stock that trades at a discount in March…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollarama vs. Canadian Tire?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's do a compare and contrast on two of Canada's top retailers in this current environment and see which is…

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in March [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

We’re in another period where uncertainty reigns, and our job as investors is to see past the noise.

Read more »