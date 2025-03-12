Member Login
Home » Investing » Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

Do you want income along with stability? Then consider these two REITs first and foremost on the TSX today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Recession-resistant real estate investment trusts (REITs) are becoming more appealing to income-seeking investors in the face of market volatility. These trusts are particularly attractive because they focus on sectors that maintain demand, even in difficult economic conditions. Among the top Canadian property trusts offering stability and consistent income are Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Both REITs have shown resilience in past performance and future outlooks.

The REITs

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, one of Canada’s largest residential property REITs, provides a strong defensive position, particularly due to its focus on apartments across major urban markets. As of its most recent earnings report, CAR.UN showed a revenue of $1.11 billion. Plus, it has a healthy operating margin of 58.96%. The trust’s profitability is strong, reflected in a solid profit margin of 26.31%. Plus, it continues to be a reliable player in the housing market, which tends to perform well even during economic downturns. With its stable rental income from residential units, CAR.UN is well-positioned to weather a recession. Furthermore, the trust has maintained a decent dividend yield of 3.57% over the past year, attracting investors looking for consistent income.

Slate Grocery REIT offers an appealing diversification with its focus on grocery-anchored retail properties — a sector known for its recession-resistant characteristics. This focus on essential services like food retailing provides strong stability, especially when consumers continue shopping for groceries during tough times. As of its most recent quarter, Slate Grocery REIT reported a solid revenue of $217.87 million, showing year-over-year growth of 8.4%. Its profitability remains strong, with a net income of $38.28 million. Additionally, with a forward annual dividend yield of 8.80%, Slate Grocery REIT offers a high return to investors seeking reliable income, even during uncertain economic conditions.

Future outlook

Looking forward, both CAR.UN and SGR.UN are well-positioned for steady income generation. CAR.UN’s focus on urban residential properties remains a solid bet as cities continue to drive demand for rental housing. This demand is amplified by Canada’s growing population and urbanization trends, ensuring CAR.UN’s continued relevance. Meanwhile, Slate Grocery’s focus on grocery stores and essential retail ensures that its income will remain stable, even as other retail sectors might struggle during recessions.

In terms of future growth, CAR.UN is set to benefit from its substantial portfolio of residential properties in desirable Canadian locations. Its focus on acquiring and managing high-quality residential rental properties ensures steady revenue streams.

Slate Grocery REIT’s strategic investments in grocery-anchored properties. These properties tend to outperform during downturns, providing Slate with a distinct advantage, especially in a market that’s expected to face some headwinds. Its approach of focusing on low-risk, high-demand tenants makes it a solid choice for investors seeking both stability and growth potential.

Showing value

From a financial perspective, both REITs show strong fundamentals. CAR.UN’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.84 and Slate Grocery’s trailing P/E ratio of 15.51 reflect the market’s confidence in these companies. Slate Grocery’s lower valuation makes it particularly attractive for value-conscious investors. Additionally, both trusts are committed to maintaining strong dividend payouts. These provide a significant source of passive income for investors, further reinforcing the appeal.

Looking at past performance, both CAR.UN and SGR.UN have demonstrated histories of resilience, with CAR.UN having weathered the 2008 financial crisis and emerging stronger. Similarly, Slate Grocery has built a solid track record by focusing on grocery-anchored properties, which have performed well even when other retail sectors faced struggles. Both trusts have consistently maintained their dividend payouts, ensuring that investors can rely on them for steady income.

Bottom line

Both CAR.UN and SGR.UN offer appealing opportunities for long-term investors who prioritize stability and income. Whether it’s CAR.UN’s extensive residential portfolio or Slate Grocery’s essential retail focus, both trusts provide the defensive characteristics that can help investors navigate uncertain times while enjoying reliable dividend payouts. By investing in these recession-resistant REITs, Canadians can position themselves for steady income regardless of economic fluctuations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Methanex?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Nutrien stock seems like a strong option. But this other one might just have the edge on it.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over AQN Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

While AQN continues to wrestle with multiple headwinds in 2025, another TSX dividend stock with a tasty yield is beating…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Is Enghouse Systems Stock a Buy for Its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enghouse Systems raised dividends by 15.4%, and grew revenue and earnings in the latest quarterly report. Is the stock a…

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7.2% Dividend Yield?  

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s real estate market is recovering after a steep correction. SmartCentres REIT stood the test of time without dividend cuts.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Atrium MIC Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A non-bank lender with a positive growth outlook is a strong buy, notwithstanding the current market headwinds.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Now is the time to hold stocks that pay a stable stream of passive income. Here are three faithful dividend…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy and Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The ZWB ETF is pretty much one of the easiest choices that investors can make when it comes to security…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Adam Othman

Growth-seeking investors focusing on reliable equity securities might want to consider adding this dollar store retail chain stock to their…

Read more »