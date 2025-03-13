Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Investing in Canadian growth stocks such as Cipher and Lumine can help you generate outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality growth stocks is a proven strategy for building long-term wealth. While growth stocks deliver outsized gains during bull markets, they also trail the broader indices by a broader margin when sentiment turns bearish. So, it’s essential to identify stocks that are part of expanding addressable markets that allow companies to grow revenue and earnings over time.

The ongoing sell-off allows investors with a higher risk appetite to buy growth stocks at a discount and benefit from outsized gains in the next 12 months. In this article, I have identified two profitable Canadian stocks you can buy right now.

Is the TSXV stock a good buy right now?

Valued at $10 billion by market cap, Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) offers communications and media software globally. The company’s revenue increased from US$166.4 million in 2020 to US$668.4 million in 2024. With gross margins of 92.2% and an operating margin of 15.3%, the TSX stock is profitable and will remain a top investment in 2025.

Earlier this month, Lumine announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. Revenue increased 31% to US$187.1 million for the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to US$143.1 million in the same period last year. The communications and media software specialist reported a significant improvement in operating income, which grew 65% to US$68.7 million.

Lumine swung to a net income of US$29.4 million in Q4 — a dramatic improvement from a US$1.5 billion loss in the same quarter of 2023. Cash flows from operations nearly doubled to US$52.3 million, while free cash flow available to shareholders increased 115% to US$43.7 million.

Acquisitions primarily drove revenue growth, as Lumine faced a 9% organic decline after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. Despite the organic growth challenges, Lumine’s acquisition model yields positive financial results.

The company specializes in acquiring diverse communications and media software businesses that typically maintain low customer churn due to their mission-critical nature and have well-diversified customer bases to reduce dependency on any single client.

Analysts remain bullish on the tech stock and expect it to gain around 20% in the next 12 months.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

In Q3 of 2024, Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) reported a 71% increase in revenue, with sales rising to $10.4 million. The growth was primarily driven by its late July acquisition of Natroba.

Product revenue surged 213% to $9.3 million for the quarter, with Natroba and its authorized generic contributing $5.5 million. The company’s leading Canadian acne treatment, Epuris, continued to perform strongly, with revenue increasing 32% to $3.4 million as market share grew to 50.3% from 46.1% a year earlier.

Interim chief executive officer Craig Mahl highlighted Cipher’s strategic integration of the Natroba business, noting temporary sales impacts during Q3 as it transitions away from a prior co-promotion partner.

The acquisition establishes a North American platform for Cipher’s expansion strategy, with plans to out-license Natroba globally and introduce it to Canada. In October, Cipher appointed Dr. Hamed Ghani as Chief Business Officer to support these growth initiatives and drive business development activities.

Cipher ended the quarter with $9.5 million in cash and $40 million drawn from its new $65 million revolving credit facility with National Bank, which was partially used to fund the Natroba acquisition.

Analysts expect Cipher to increase revenue from $21.1 million in 2023 to $50 million in 2025. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to grow from $0.47 per share in 2024 to $0.69 per share in 2025. So, priced at 17 times forward earnings, the TSX stock trades at a 40% discount to consensus estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cipher Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stock Market

TFSA Success: Maximizing Your Investment Returns in 2025

| Kay Ng

The start of 2025 indicates it's a good time to continue investing in your TFSA to compound returns for the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 13

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will keep an eye on U.S. wholesale inflation data and corporate earnings today, with overall market sentiment remaining…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 12

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing trade tensions, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and U.S. consumer inflation report will…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

With no major domestic economic data expected, broader market sentiment, commodity price movements, and trade-related developments will likely dictate the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

What Veteran Investors Know About Timing the Market

| Kay Ng

Timing the market is tricky. Focusing on wonderful businesses for the long term may be a more reliable path to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst performance in 11 weeks, the TSX Composite Index may continue to experience elevated volatility this week…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. and Canada jobs reports, further indications on trade policy, and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the economic…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stock Market

Trump Tariffs: 3 Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Andrew Button

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs.

Read more »