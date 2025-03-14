Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

Are you looking for long-term stability? These defensive stocks can certainly get you there with solid earnings and future growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

In today’s unpredictable economic landscape, many investors are seeking refuge in defensive stocks. Those resilient companies that can weather economic storms. Three Canadian stalwarts that fit this bill are Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), Dollarama (TSX:DOL), and Metro (TSX:MRU). Let’s delve into recent performances and future prospects.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, a leader in waste management services, has been on a growth trajectory. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the defensive stock reported revenues of $2.260 billion, up from $2.036 billion in the same period the previous year. This uptick is largely attributed to strategic acquisitions and effective pricing strategies. However, the quarter wasn’t without challenges.

The defensive stock faced an operating loss of $199.2 million, primarily due to a $601.6 million impairment related to the early closure of a landfill. Despite this, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $731.9 million, showcasing robust operational performance.

For the full year of 2024, Waste Connections’s revenue reached $8.920 billion, marking an 11.2% increase from 2023. Net income stood at $617.6 million, a decrease from the previous year’s $762.8 million, mainly due to the aforementioned impairments. The defensive stock’s adjusted EBITDA for the year was $2.902 billion, reflecting a 15% year-over-year growth. Looking ahead, Waste Connections projects 2025 revenues between $9.45 billion and $9.60 billion. The net income is anticipated to range from $1.186 billion to $1.224 billion.

Dollarama

Dollarama, Canada’s go-to dollar store chain, has capitalized on consumers’ shift towards value shopping. In the third quarter of 2024, Dollarama’s net sales rose by 5.7% to $1.56 billion as cost-conscious customers flocked to its stores for discounted household and grocery items. Net earnings per share increased by 6.5% to 98 Canadian cents, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain profitability amidst rising costs.

Earlier, in the second quarter of 2024, Dollarama reported a 7.4% increase in net sales, reaching $1.56 billion. The defensive stock’s gross margin improved to 45.2% from 43.9% in the same period the previous year, thanks to lower shipping and logistics costs. Net earnings per share for this quarter were $1.02, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Dollarama has maintained its fiscal 2025 comparable sales growth forecast of 3.5% to 4.5%, indicating confidence in sustained consumer demand for affordable essentials.

Metro

Metro, a prominent player in the Canadian grocery and pharmaceutical sectors, continues to exhibit stability. As of writing, Metro’s stock price stands at $95, reflecting a market capitalization of approximately $21.07 billion. The defensive stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 22.23, with a forward P/E of 19.96, suggesting expectations of earnings growth. Metro’s consistent performance underscores its role as a defensive stock, providing essential goods that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions.

Metro’s strong presence in the grocery and pharmaceutical sectors further solidifies its position as a defensive stock. Its ability to maintain and even grow its revenues amidst economic fluctuations makes it an attractive option for investors seeking stability. While challenges exist, these companies have shown a consistent capacity to adapt and thrive, reinforcing their positions as pillars of the Canadian economy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Made in Canada: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Tariff Tussle

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to own and support local Canadian companies? Here are three safe and solid dividend stocks to hold…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three monthly dividend stocks are prime options for investors wanting extra income while also getting some growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 22 Percent, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

CRA Red Flags: 3 Tax Breaks That Are Often Denied

| Andrew Button

You can be denied many tax breaks, but you can't be denied the dividend tax credit when you invest in…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime options for those looking for secure income at a great price.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about the tariff war? Here are two safe Canadian stocks for dividends and modest growth ahead.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three insurance stocks are the perfect options for those wanting security, stability, and dividends.

Read more »