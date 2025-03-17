Member Login
Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices Today

These three TSX stocks might be near 52-week lows, but don’t let that stop you from making a long-term investment.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investing can be a rollercoaster, with markets soaring one day and dipping the next. While downturns can be nerve-racking, savvy investors often see them as golden opportunities to buy quality stocks at more attractive prices. The key is to recognize the difference between a temporary setback and a real opportunity. Today, we’re exploring three TSX-listed companies Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), and Open Text (TSX:OTEX). These TSX stocks are currently trading near their 52-week lows and could be one great bargain.

CNR stock

CNR stock is a cornerstone of North America’s transportation infrastructure. As of writing, its stock is priced at $140.30, not far from its 52-week low of $135.06. Its market capitalization stands around $93.2 billion, reflecting its strength as a market leader. CN’s extensive rail network is vital for the transportation of goods across Canada and the U.S., thus making it integral to North American trade.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023, CN reported revenues of $4.47 billion, a slight dip of 2% compared to the previous year. Interestingly, the TSX stock’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) significantly increased by 57% to $3.29. Though the adjusted diluted EPS was down 4% to $2.02. Despite these mixed results, CN’s essential role in transportation makes it an appealing choice for long-term investors, especially at current price levels.

ATD stock

Next, we have ATD stock, a global powerhouse in convenience stores and fuel retailing, famously operating under the Circle K brand. Its stock is trading at $67.77 as of writing, now at its 52-week low. With a market cap around $70 billion, Couche-Tard remains robust despite current market conditions.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Couche-Tard reported net earnings of $708.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, a decline from the $819.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share reported in the same period the year before. Though earnings have decreased slightly, the TSX stock continues to deliver consistent revenue growth globally, driven by its vast network of stores and fuel stations.

OTEX stock

Our third spotlight is OTEX stock, a leader in enterprise information management solutions. Open Text’s services are essential for companies aiming to efficiently manage and secure their data. Currently priced at $37.44, the stock is close to its 52-week low of $35.87, with a market capitalization around $9.9 billion.

Open Text’s recent earnings emphasized continued innovation and growth in its cloud-based offerings. The TSX stock is strategically forging partnerships, reinforcing its position in the tech industry. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise businesses. Given its sustained investment in innovation, its current valuation could be attractive for investors seeking tech exposure at a discount.

Foolish takeaway

While “buying the dip” can offer excellent investment opportunities, it’s essential to understand the associated risks. Stock prices often decline for valid reasons, such as economic uncertainty or company-specific issues. Investors should carefully assess whether these dips reflect temporary market fluctuations or indicate deeper problems that might persist.

However, for investors with a long-term perspective, market downturns can present an excellent chance to accumulate shares of strong, resilient TSX stocks. History shows that markets typically recover and grow over time, rewarding those patient enough to invest during periods of uncertainty. The key lies in careful research, patience, and maintaining a well-diversified portfolio.

Altogether, although market dips can initially seem concerning, they often represent significant investment opportunities. Canadian National Railway, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Open Text Corporation each offer compelling cases as quality stocks currently trading near their yearly lows. Investors willing to ride out short-term volatility could see substantial long-term gains, provided they approach these opportunities with prudent research and measured optimism.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

