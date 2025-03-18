Member Login
Plummet or Opportunity? Why This TSX Stock Could Skyrocket From Here

Plummet or Opportunity? Why This TSX Stock Could Skyrocket From Here

This TSX stock may be down for now, but don’t count it out as a solid long-term growth opportunity.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Investors often steer clear of stocks that seem to be spiralling downward. After all, who wants to catch a falling knife? Yet, every so often, one TSX stock’s stumble becomes another investor’s big opportunity. Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) may just be that kind of stock. Despite recent market setbacks, the company’s solid foundation and promising future hint that brighter days could be just around the corner.

Into Magellan

Magellan Aerospace is no stranger to the ups and downs of its industry. It builds aircraft components, engines, and other aerospace products used around the globe. With its headquarters right here in Canada, Magellan supports both commercial and defence sectors. But lately, its share price hasn’t exactly been soaring. In fact, it has quietly slipped under the radar, leaving many investors unsure whether it’s a hidden gem or just another stock destined to stay grounded.

For the latest quarter, Magellan reported revenue of $210 million, slightly below expectations. While lower revenue isn’t the news investors want, there were some positive notes as well. Net earnings did manage to stay steady, showing some resilience in an otherwise tough environment. That’s important because it hints that the TSX stock is managing its expenses and maintaining profitability, even when sales are a bit softer than hoped.

But let’s not gloss over reality. Why has Magellan’s stock been struggling lately? For starters, the aerospace industry has been in recovery mode after taking a hit from the pandemic. Air travel is ramping back up, and aircraft manufacturers are cautiously increasing production, yet supply chain hiccups and delays are still weighing things down. For Magellan, these delays have meant slower sales growth, prompting some investors to hit pause.

A long-term gain

Here’s the thing, though. Looking past these short-term challenges, Magellan might have a clearer runway ahead than investors realize. Aerospace is notoriously cyclical. When things are down, investors get gloomy fast. But when demand picks back up, and it always does, stocks in the sector often bounce back stronger than ever. That’s because air travel is growing again, especially in emerging markets. Airlines are updating their fleets, ordering new planes, and demanding high-quality components. Exactly what Magellan produces.

Another reason Magellan Aerospace might surprise investors is its valuation. Right now, shares trade at a relatively low price compared to earnings, making it affordable. When a profitable company like Magellan sells for less than its historical norms, investors might have stumbled onto a bargain. Buying now means you’re grabbing a stake in a strong, profitable company at a discounted price, potentially benefiting from any upward moves as the industry rebounds.

Numbers don’t lie

Magellan maintains a solid balance sheet. It doesn’t carry a lot of debt compared to its assets, giving it room to breathe even in uncertain times. This financial stability means it can invest in growth opportunities without being bogged down by large loan payments or excessive interest expenses. As a result, Magellan could capitalize quickly on new contracts and expanding industry demand.

What about dividends? Magellan pays investors a dividend, currently offering a 0.92% yield that nicely rewards shareholders’ patience. Even as investors wait for the stock price to rebound, this dividend provides a steady, passive income stream. Not bad for sitting tight and watching things unfold.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning the broader economic context. Governments worldwide, including Canada, are increasingly prioritizing defence spending. With growing global tensions and modernization needs, companies like Magellan, already involved in defence contracts, could see sustained demand in the coming years. Increased defence budgets typically lead to long-term contracts, meaning reliable revenue and profits down the road.

Bottom line

Magellan Aerospace might currently look like it’s in a bit of a nosedive. Yet savvy investors often find hidden value precisely when others lose interest. The TSX stock’s healthy balance sheet, dividend payout, potential industry recovery, and favourable valuation could mean today’s turbulence sets the stage for tomorrow’s gains.

So, plummet or opportunity? While Magellan’s stock might have recently dipped, all signs point towards opportunity rather than disaster. Investors with patience might just discover that buying Magellan now is less about catching a falling knife and more about getting onboard before the stock eventually takes flight.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

