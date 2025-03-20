TSX Stocks on Sale: 2 High-Quality Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

The stock market can be unpredictable, and corrections are a natural part of the investing cycle. When stock prices fall, many investors panic, fearing further losses. But seasoned investors see corrections as opportunities. Quality stocks don’t stay cheap forever, and downturns can be the best time to buy strong businesses at a discount. Right now, the TSX has plenty of stocks that have taken a hit, but two TSX stocks stand out as particularly attractive after the recent pullback.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has been struggling under the weight of rising interest rates. Investors tend to shy away from capital-intensive businesses when borrowing costs increase. And that has put pressure on renewable energy stocks. Over the past few months, the TSX stock has dropped significantly, making some investors nervous. But despite the recent dip, the company remains a global leader in clean energy, with a diversified portfolio of hydro, wind, and solar assets. These projects are backed by long-term contracts that generate stable revenue, making the business resilient even in times of economic uncertainty.

Brookfield Renewable’s most recent earnings report showed that the TSX stock continues to expand, adding new projects and increasing its cash flow. Revenue for the last quarter came in higher than expected, showing the strength of its operations even in a challenging environment. The stock also pays a reliable dividend, offering investors steady income while they wait for a recovery. As interest rates eventually stabilize and even decline, the outlook for the renewable energy sector should improve, giving this stock room to rebound.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) has also faced a sharp pullback. As a leader in Canada’s overnight air cargo industry, it has long-term contracts with major clients, including Amazon. However, concerns over slowing e-commerce growth and global shipping demand have put downward pressure on the TSX stock. Investors worry that the explosive demand for online shopping seen during the pandemic has cooled, affecting the volume of goods being shipped. This has led to a drop in Cargojet’s share price, making some question whether the company’s growth story is coming to an end.

The most recent earnings report suggests otherwise. Cargojet’s revenue remains strong, and the TSX stock continues to improve efficiency. While e-commerce growth has slowed from its pandemic peak, online shopping is still a major force in the retail industry. The long-term trend remains intact, and companies like Amazon still rely on Cargojet’s services to meet their logistics needs. The TSX stock has also diversified its revenue streams, expanding its international cargo operations, which should help offset any domestic slowdown.

With its stock trading at a lower valuation than in previous years, Cargojet looks like a compelling buy for investors willing to ride out the short-term volatility. The demand for efficient cargo transportation isn’t going away, and as global trade recovers, the TSX stock should see renewed strength. Investors looking for a mix of stability and long-term growth should find its current price an attractive entry point.

Bottom line

When high-quality stocks drop, it often creates an opportunity for long-term investors. The recent correction pushed down the prices of many strong businesses, but Brookfield Renewable and Cargojet remain well-positioned for the future. Both TSX stocks have solid fundamentals, strong cash flow, and growth potential that could drive significant returns over time. While short-term volatility may continue, those who buy these stocks at a discount today could be well rewarded when the market rebounds.