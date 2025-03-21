Member Login
Home » Investing » Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

Canadian investors should consider owning dividend-growth stocks such as CNQ to begin a passive-income stream in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

A low-cost strategy to begin a passive-income stream is to buy and hold quality dividend growth stocks. Canadian investors should identify a portfolio of companies positioned to grow earnings and cash flows across business cycles, translating to higher payouts over time. In this article, I have identified two such TSX dividend stocks you can buy now with $25,000.

Is the TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $1.2 billion, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) stock has returned 376% to shareholders since its initial public offering in February 2006. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are close to 1,230%. Despite these outsized gains, the TSX stock is down 33.5% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from a forward yield of 4.1%.

In 2024, it reported revenue of $3.4 billion, up 21% from 2023, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $212.8 million, up 53%, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 6.3%, up 130 basis points.

In the last two years, Bird has focused on diversifying its business and pursuing collaborative contracting structures. This approach has meant that its earnings and operating cash flow improvements have outpaced revenue growth. For instance, free cash flow increased 80% year over year in 2024, with an 80% conversion rate of net income.

The company’s $7.6 billion combined backlog is concentrated in economically resilient sectors with long-term demand drivers, including defence, transportation infrastructure, power (nuclear and hydro), healthcare, and industrial maintenance. Moreover, Bird is well-positioned for defence projects, having completed $1.3 billion in work with Defence Construction Canada over the past decade.

Looking ahead, Bird’s 2025-2027 strategic plan targets organic revenue growth of 10% (±2%), with EBITDA margins reaching 8% by 2027. Management appears confident in managing trade uncertainty, having proactively structured contracts to mitigate tariff risks.

With a healthy balance sheet (0.51 times adjusted net debt to EBITDA), disciplined capital allocation, and expanded capabilities from recent acquisitions, Bird is well-positioned to capitalize on significant infrastructure investment across Canada while continuing to deliver shareholder value through its growing dividend program.

A blue-chip TSX stock to own in 2025

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is among the largest companies in North America. Despite a challenging macro environment in 2024, CNQ achieved a record annual production of 1.36 million BoE/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), including over one million barrels of liquids per day.

CNQ’s oil sands mining and upgrading operations were particularly strong, with record production of 472,245 barrels per day for 2024 and industry-leading operating costs of US$22.88 per barrel.

The company’s recent acquisition of additional interests in the Albion Mines and Chevron’s Duvernay assets further strengthens its portfolio. CNQ’s reserve base grew significantly, with total proved reserves reaching 15.2 billion BoE (up 9%), representing a 33-year reserve life index. Approximately 74% of these reserves come from long-life, low-decline, or zero-decline assets.

Financially, CNQ generated $14.9 billion in adjusted funds flow for 2024, returning $7.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The board approved a 4% dividend increase, marking the 25th consecutive year of dividend growth with a 21% compounded annual growth rate over that period.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bird Construction$21.63578$0.21$121.4Quarterly
Canadian Natural Resources$42.59293$0.5875$172.1Quarterly

Investing a total of $25,000 equally distributed in these two top TSX stocks will help you earn around $1,175 in annual dividends. If the payouts increase by 10% annually, the dividends will double within the next seven years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

With Stocks Down in 2025, Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Should you buy the dip? In this article, I explore that question, ultimately concluding that it depends on what you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: A Smart Investor’s Guide to Canadian Value Plays

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more value from you Canadian stocks? Check out these winners on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 9 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider holding TSX dividend stocks like Slate Grocery REIT to benefit from a tasty yield.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction Warning: 3 Defensive Stocks to Own Before the Next Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When the market goes down, everyone goes into a panic. So keep your cool with these three top defensive stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy While it’s Below $45?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ is up more than 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock could be a smart dividend pick-up right here!

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

The pullback in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is good opportunity for long-term investors with an income focus.

Read more »