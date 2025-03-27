Member Login
3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

These three dividend-paying TSX stocks are continuing to rally with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Jitendra Parashar
Finding consistent performers on the TSX isn’t always easy, especially in a volatile year like 2025. However, some stocks are still managing to rally, deliver strong results, and outperform the broader market. I’m not talking about trendy stocks here, but businesses with strong track records and solid plans for the future. For long-term investors, these could be the Canadian stocks worth keeping a close eye on.

In this article, we spotlight three dividend-paying TSX stocks that have shown impressive momentum and could keep delivering solid returns in the years ahead.

SSR Mining stock

So, let’s kick things off with SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), a gold-focused stock that’s been quietly crushing it lately. It operates gold and silver mines across the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Türkiye. It’s best known for producing precious metals, but it also pulls in copper, lead, and zinc along the way.

SSRM stock has surged a whopping 178% over the past year and now trades at $15.55 per share with a market cap of $3.1 billion. It also pays a quarterly dividend, offering a 2.5% annualized yield.

In the fourth quarter, SSR posted US$323 million in revenue and adjusted net profit of US$21.3 million. While its Turkey-based Çöpler mine remained offline after a serious incident, the company saw strong output from its Marigold, Seabee, and Puna sites. Meanwhile, its acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine and increased gold reserves seemingly suggest it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Quebecor stock

The second TSX stock that’s building some serious momentum is Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B), a Montreal-based telecom giant. It offers mobile, internet, and TV services through brands like Videotron and Freedom Mobile. QBR stock is up 18% over the last year and currently trades at $35.76 with a market cap of $8.2 billion. It also offers a 3.9% annualized dividend yield.

Quebecor posted $1.5 billion in revenue in the December quarter and $589 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), up 4.2%. While telecom revenue dipped slightly, strong gains in mobile subscribers and lower costs helped offset that. Quebecor’s focus on expansion across Canada, especially with Freedom’s 5G plus rollout and new low-cost TV services, shows it’s not just keeping up but pushing ahead, which could keep its stock soaring.

Imperial Oil stock

The third TSX stock that’s been on a steady run is Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO), a heavyweight in Canada’s oil and gas sector. This Calgary-headquartered company is involved in everything from oil sands production to refining and selling fuel. After rallying by 18% year to date, IMO stock currently trades at $104.46 per share with a market cap of $53.1 billion. At this market price, it offers a 2.8% annualized yield.

In the fourth quarter, Imperial reported $12.6 billion in revenue and $1.23 billion in profit. While earnings dipped slightly year over year, its production still hit a 30-year high. Notably, its Cold Lake and Kearl assets both saw strong output last quarter, and refining capacity stayed near full tilt.

With record production, consistently growing dividends, and big projects like Canada’s largest renewable diesel plant underway, Imperial looks set to keep rewarding long-term investors.

