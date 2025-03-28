Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $415 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $415 in Passive Income

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of over 6%. Is the energy giant a good buy right now?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors should consider holding quality dividend stocks in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) to benefit from a steady stream of passive income and long-term capital gains. As all returns generated from qualified investments in the registered account are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, dividends can be reinvested, which should drive these payouts higher over time.

In 2025, the TFSA contribution room has increased by $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $102,000. So, let’s see where you can invest $7,000 in 2025 to earn more than $400 in tax-free passive income over the next 12 months.

Is the TSX dividend stock a good buy right now?

Valued at a market cap of $138 billion, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a Canada-based energy infrastructure giant with a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets. It delivered record financial performance in 2024, achieving its 19th consecutive year of meeting or exceeding guidance with a 13% increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) over 2023. Enbridge also increased its dividend for the 30th consecutive year, extending its status as one of the few dividend knights in the energy infrastructure sector.

“We’re positioned to meet the increasing power generation and industrial needs of our customers in North America,” said Greg Ebel, president and chief executive officer (CEO), during the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings call. “We delivered a 37% total shareholder return to investors in 2024.”

Enbridge’s business model leverages four complementary franchises that provide stable, utility-like cash flows. Its diversified portfolio includes North America’s most extensive liquids pipeline system, one of the largest gas transmission networks serving 170 million people, the largest natural gas utility business serving over seven million customers, and 5.3 GW (gigawatt) of renewable power capacity.

In 2024, Enbridge closed the acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities, creating North America’s largest gas utility franchise. It also made strategic investments in Permian and Gulf Coast assets. These acquisitions have allowed Enbridge to build on its integrated oil footprint and establish a meaningful regional natural gas presence.

What’s next for the TSX stock?

Enbridge expects to invest $3 billion annually across its utility franchise, with its capital backlog now sitting at $26 billion. Its growth outlook includes 3% secured growth from its $26 billion capital program, 1-2% from cost savings and optimizations, and further opportunity from strategic investments and potential acquisitions.

“We’ll continue to equity self-fund up to $8 billion to $9 billion of growth projects annually, staying within our debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5 to five times,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pat Murray.

Enbridge reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20 billion and DCF (distributable cash flow) per share of $5.50 to $5.90. For the medium term, the company projects an EBITDA growth rate of approximately 5% post-2026.

Given that ENB pays shareholders an annual dividend of $3.77 per share, its payout ratio should be around 66% in 2025.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$63.44110$0.9425$103.675Quarterly

An investment of $7,000 in ENB stock would help you purchase 110 company shares. Given an annual dividend payout of $3.77 per share, your payout over the next year will total $415. If Enbridge raises its dividends by 7% annually, investors should double their passive income over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBI stock has long been a strong success story, but we'll have to see what 2025 holds.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waste Connections stock has long been one of the more stable investments, so what can investors expect next?

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

George Weston: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

George Weston is one of the largest and strongest retail stores out there, but has it grown enough?

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Reliable Retirement Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks are all reliable businesses and offer significant dividend yields, making them three of the best to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want stability without volatility? Then consider the safest four stocks out there.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 10.36% Dividend Stock Pays You Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock paying monthly dividends is a compelling value proposition for income-seekers.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 37% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock is cheap and trades at a 50% discount to price targets.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) still has the qualities that caused it to outperform the TSX in the past.

Read more »