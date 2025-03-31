Member Login
A Few Years From Now, You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock

This undervalued stock offers an opportunity that comes along every so often and makes you sit up and take notice.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster. Prices go up, prices go down, and it’s easy to get caught up in the daily fluctuations. But every so often, an opportunity comes along that makes you sit up and take notice. One such opportunity might be presenting itself right now.

Imagine looking back a few years from now and realizing you missed out on a stock that was trading at a bargain price. It’s a scenario many investors have faced, and it’s one that can be avoided with a bit of foresight and research. Enter Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW).

A powerful choice

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified international management and holding company. It has interests in financial services, asset management, and sustainable and renewable energy. With a market capitalization exceeding $200 million, it’s a significant player in the Canadian market.

In the third quarter of 2024, Power Corporation reported net earnings from continuing operations of $527 million. This figure underscores the undervalued stock’s robust financial health and its ability to generate consistent profits. Despite these strong earnings, the stock has been trading at what many analysts consider to be undervalued levels.

So, why is this stock flying under the radar? Market dynamics can sometimes lead to quality companies being overlooked. Factors such as broader economic conditions, sector-specific trends, or short-term market sentiments can impact stock prices. However, for the discerning investor, these moments can present golden opportunities.

What investors get

Power Corporation’s diversified portfolio is one of its standout features. Its interests span across various sectors, providing a buffer against sector-specific downturns. This diversification not only mitigates risk but also positions the company to capitalize on growth in multiple areas.

Moreover, the undervalued stock’s commitment to sustainable and renewable energy aligns with global trends towards cleaner energy sources. As the world continues to shift towards sustainability, companies with stakes in renewable energy are poised to benefit. Power Corporation’s involvement in this sector could be a significant growth driver in the coming years.

Another aspect to consider is the company’s dividend history. Power Corporation has a track record of providing consistent dividends to its shareholders. For income-focused investors, this is an attractive feature, offering both potential capital appreciation and regular income. It’s also worth noting that the company’s management has been proactive in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Their strategic decisions have played a pivotal role in steering the undervalued stock through various market cycles, reinforcing investor confidence.

Bottom line

Now, no investment is without risks. Potential investors should be aware of factors such as market volatility, economic downturns, and changes in regulatory environments that could impact the company’s performance. It’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider one’s risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

So while the stock market offers no guarantees, certain opportunities stand out more than others. Power Corporation of Canada, with its diversified portfolio, strong financial performance, and commitment to sustainable growth presents a compelling case. A few years down the line, investors might look back and wish they’d seized the opportunity to invest in this undervalued stock. As always, due diligence is crucial, but this might just be one of those moments when the potential rewards outweigh the risks.

